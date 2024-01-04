Authors receive their rights

OMDA

Yesterday, the Malagasy Copyright Office (OMDA) unveiled the copyright distribution calendar for the year 2024 for the attention of all its members. From March 15, artists will have the possibility of receiving their mutual aid allowances as well as rights from various sources such as shows, cabarets, balls, phonographic rights, video rights, foreign rights, radio rights, television rights, related rights in public places with sound systems, and others. The OMDA has assigned specific dates to each type of right so that member artists can benefit from their rights at all OMDA headquarters in Madagascar. The OMDA is able to monitor the distribution or use of works thanks to a reporting system and its sources.

“For shows, the OMDA retains 6% of the price of the gross receipts for paid shows and 6% of the gross expenditure for a free show. In addition, the OMDA uses flat-rate pricing depending on the location of the show,” explains a source within the OMDA.

Currently, OMDA has eight thousand and ninety-six members until the end of last year. All authors, without specific criteria, can join the OMDA by presenting their works and some documents within the organization. To benefit from mutual aid allowances, the member must be over 60 years old and have been affiliated with OMDA for a minimum of 15 years. Concerning deceased artists, their family can benefit from their rights if their works are still active. Concerning the General Assembly within the OMDA for this year, the date has not yet been defined.

Nicole Rafalimananjara