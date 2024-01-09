Authy to discontinue desktop apps in August and recommend mobile apps – Computer – News

Two-step authentication platform Authy is discontinuing its desktop app. The Windows, macOS and Linux apps will end in August. Maker Twilio recommends that users start using the mobile apps.

The makers of the app write in a support document that the desktop apps will reach end-of-life status in August this year. The makers do not give an exact date. This concerns both the 32bit and 64bit apps for Windows and the apps for macOS and Linux. The iOS app remains usable for Macs with an M1 or M2 processor.

Twilio, Authy’s owner, says it is discontinuing the apps “to streamline our focus.” The company also wants to pay more attention to existing products. Twilio has laid off employees more than once in recent years. The company also announced on Monday that there will be a change at the top of both the company and the board.

According to Twilio, users of the desktop apps should switch to the mobile apps. 2fa tokens are automatically synchronized between devices. The makers also mention some alternatives to the app, such as Secrets and Keepass. Twilio recommends that users of the API for security products ‘advise their customers to switch to the mobile apps’.

