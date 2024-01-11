Autobiography Lisa Marie Presley will be published in October | Book & Culture

#Autobiography #Lisa #Marie #Presley #published #October #Book #Culture

Jan 11, 2024 at 5:30 PM Update: 3 hours ago

The memoirs of Lisa Marie Presley, who died early last year, will be released on October 15. Publisher Random House announced this, American media report.

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, was still working on the book about her life just before her death. Her daughter Riley Keough has completed the as-yet-untitled memoir.

“Few people had the chance to know who my mother really was, other than that she was Elvis’ daughter,” Keough, 34, said in a statement. “I’m happy to share my mother at her most vulnerable and honest. And I hope readers will love my mother as much as I do.”

Keough finished the book with the help of audio recordings that her mother had recorded for the book. She also drew on her own memories and spoke to acquaintances of her mother.

Presley was regularly in the news because of her high-profile marriages. For example, she was married to Michael Jackson between 1994 and 1996, after previously divorcing Danny Keough. In 2002, she married actor Nicolas Cage, but the marriage lasted only four months. Between 2006 and 2016 she was with Michael Lockwood.

Presley died last year at the age of 54 as a result of a previous operation. That operation was for weight loss. She, like Elvis, is buried on the Graceland estate.

