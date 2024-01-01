Automatic cash register hit with a pickaxe, theft at Q8

The act of vandalism, probably carried out with a pickaxe, occurred around 3.20 in the morning. The owner of the petrol pump, who will file a complaint in the next few days, discovered the serious damage and the theft of the money contained inside the house. The police are also on site.

The cameras that have been installed near the petrol station will certainly help in the investigation, but the damage is more serious than the theft of money committed: the automatic cash machine has an estimated value of around 10 thousand euros and was completely destroyed.

It is not the first time that Q8 in via Moroni has been visited by criminals: last November 15th unknown persons managed to enter the offices, stealing bags, money and personal effects. A skillful theft, which occurred while the owners were also present at the petrol pump, who were distracted and robbed.

