Autonomous #excavator #built #large #wall

When we talk about autonomous vehicles, our attention quickly becomes captivated by the cars we want to see on the roads. But this new technology is coming to many other vehicles and machinery. In an exercise to predict what the near future will be like, an autonomous excavator built a six-meter-high dry stone wall without human assistance.

Autonomous vehicles have raised some reticence among people in countries where they are already normally used. In the United States, in San Francisco, for example, they cause unusual traffic jams and are often unable to understand how the road works, which means that one of their main enemies is cones. However, to date, these vehicles have not been frequently used in construction.

From now on, this will change, as we are facing an excavator capable of building large buildings.

Surprisingly efficient excavator

An innovative robot called HEAP, developed by the research institute ETH Zurich and documented in a scientific article published in the prestigious journal Science Robotics, has demonstrated its ability to build walls by constantly stacking stones in an intelligent and thoughtful way. The HEAP is actually a modified Menzi Muck M545 excavator, weighing an incredible 12 tonnes.

It is equipment equipped with GNSS systems for global positioning, as well as inertial measurement units and control modules and LiDAR sensors. In short, it is at the absolute forefront of technology in this type of vehicle.

First, HEAP digitized the construction site to create a 3D map and locate the most suitable materials for the construction to be carried out. Using so-called artificial vision, the robot evaluated the weight, center of gravity and three-dimensional shape of each stone and determined the best place to place them.

Later, to machine was able to determine and place between 20 and 30 stones per construction session. Basically, technology allows you to find the materials around you, so it is currently very energy efficient and it is impressive how easily it has managed to stay at the forefront of current technology.

As you can see, there is still some way to go in terms of construction capacity, to make it faster. However, it is still very interesting, as this autonomous machine managed to do everything alone, without the need for secondary assistance, which marks a very interesting path.