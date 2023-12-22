Avalanche danger: B 186 Ötztal Straße and L 240 Venter Straße closed from 5 p.m

Barriers between Zwieselstein and Obergurgl, Poschach and Hochgurgl, and Zwieselstein and Vent

  • Reassessment of the situation tomorrow at 9 a.m

Due to the increasing danger of avalanches, the B 186 Ötztal Straße between Zwieselstein and Obergurgl or between Poschach and Hochgurgl, as well as the L240 Venter Straße, will be closed to all traffic. The reason for this is both the danger of falling trees and the danger of avalanches along the road section. The duration of the temporary ban cannot currently be predicted. A bypass is not possible. Several districts of the municipality of Sölden are therefore temporarily inaccessible by road. The situation will be assessed again tomorrow morning at 9 a.m.

In other parts of Tyrol, due to the heavy snowfall, there are isolated short-term road closures due to fallen trees, broken branches or broken down vehicles. The road maintenance departments throughout Tyrol are working to keep the roads passable.

