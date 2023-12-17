Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora is doing better than the representatives of the Far Cry series among players

The similarity of Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora to the popular Far Cry series is something that is quite obvious. We have an agile character working with the game world in which he hunts, crafts items and fights against overwhelming enemies. In short, a well-known formula, which, according to the Metacritic server, attracted more players than reviewers this time. Yes, you read that right. While critics often have mixed feelings about this title, players like it more than any of the Far Cry series released so far, from which this piece took most of its cornerstones.

From the community, this piece has a nice 8.1, while it received 72 points from the reviewers. With its score, it overshadows not only Far Cry, but also all the current parts of the Assassin’s Creed series. The best of them has a 7.4, while in the case of Far Cry, Far Cry 4 did best with a player rating of 7.7. The situation is undoubtedly interesting. We’ll see if Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora does just as well in terms of sales.

