Average Rob also lures Jelle Van Damme, Acid, Sven Vanthourenhout … to “Turbo Cross” in Diegem

#Average #Rob #lures #Jelle #Van #Damme #Acid #Sven #Vanthourenhout #Turbo #Cross #Diegem

What started as a challenge between vloggers Average Rob and Bas Tietema has gradually become a star parade. Acid, Jelle Van Damme and national coach Sven Vanthourenhout will also be present at the cyclo-cross in Diegem.

Because YouTuber Average Rob did not receive a starting permit for the cross in Diegem on December 28, he challenged fellow vlogger Bas Tietema to a duel.

In the meantime, the two managed to get some more famous names for their “Turbo Cross Legends”. Ex-Red Devil Jelle Van Damme, who calls cycling “a hobby that got out of hand”, takes up the challenge.

Richard Groenendaal, cyclo-cross world champion in 2000, and national coach Sven Vanthourenhout, good for two World Cup bronzes, will also bring their cross bikes out of the stable.

Seppe Odeyn will be an opponent not to be underestimated with his ten victories in the Hell of Kasterlee. And Pieter-Jan Hannes, who has just put away his cross-country running shoes, also jumps on the saddle.

With YouTube phenomenon Acid (Nathan Vandergunst) they managed to attract another colleague to Diegem.

On December 28 they will compete for victory in two rounds at 8 p.m.

Also Read:  Sacramento Kings with third straight win, Vezenkov with 8 points - Basketball - NBA

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Nacional-SC Braga live: follow the League Cup game
Nacional-SC Braga live: follow the League Cup game
Posted on
Tax visit due to illness: the INPS doctor also visits at Christmas, times to pay attention to
Tax visit due to illness: the INPS doctor also visits at Christmas, times to pay attention to
Posted on
Lee Soo-jeong, Kim Ye-ji, and Yoon Hee-sook mentioned as new female emergency committee members
Lee Soo-jeong, Kim Ye-ji, and Yoon Hee-sook mentioned as new female emergency committee members
Posted on
Is it really a huge traffic jam caused by the freezing of electric cars during a blizzard?
Is it really a huge traffic jam caused by the freezing of electric cars during a blizzard?
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News