Average Rob also lures Jelle Van Damme, Acid, Sven Vanthourenhout … to “Turbo Cross” in Diegem

#Average #Rob #lures #Jelle #Van #Damme #Acid #Sven #Vanthourenhout #Turbo #Cross #Diegem

What started as a challenge between vloggers Average Rob and Bas Tietema has gradually become a star parade. Acid, Jelle Van Damme and national coach Sven Vanthourenhout will also be present at the cyclo-cross in Diegem.

Because YouTuber Average Rob did not receive a starting permit for the cross in Diegem on December 28, he challenged fellow vlogger Bas Tietema to a duel.

In the meantime, the two managed to get some more famous names for their “Turbo Cross Legends”. Ex-Red Devil Jelle Van Damme, who calls cycling “a hobby that got out of hand”, takes up the challenge.

Richard Groenendaal, cyclo-cross world champion in 2000, and national coach Sven Vanthourenhout, good for two World Cup bronzes, will also bring their cross bikes out of the stable.

Seppe Odeyn will be an opponent not to be underestimated with his ten victories in the Hell of Kasterlee. And Pieter-Jan Hannes, who has just put away his cross-country running shoes, also jumps on the saddle.

With YouTube phenomenon Acid (Nathan Vandergunst) they managed to attract another colleague to Diegem.

On December 28 they will compete for victory in two rounds at 8 p.m.