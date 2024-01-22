Avian flu: improvement in western Canada, but infected places remain

#Avian #flu #improvement #western #Canada #infected #places #remain

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has revoked another poultry control zone order in British Columbia’s Fraser River Valley.

It was in early November that the agency announced that the first control zones in the region had been put in place after an outbreak of highly contagious avian flu was detected on commercial poultry premises.

However, the agency says it is ending the control zones after completing post-epidemic surveillance where no cases of avian flu have been detected.

The CFIA says there are currently 33 infected sites in British Columbia and 125 previously infected sites that have affected more than six million birds.

Since the start of the year, the agency has identified three new locations of infection, including one in Quebec, in Outaouais, in the regional county municipality of Papineau. The other two were reported in Nova Scotia and Saskatchewan.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has already notified the World Organization for Animal Health (WHOA) of the confirmed presence of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza in Canada.

Also Read:  Runny nose, red skin... Here are the effects of cold on your body

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

MAHAJANGA – ROOF RICE – Civil administrators demand the release of the prefect
MAHAJANGA – ROOF RICE – Civil administrators demand the release of the prefect
Posted on
50-year-old house in Ximending! 8F of Wannian Building has a lease of 280 million. Experts estimate the bargaining space: starting from 20 million | Real estate | Sanli News Network SETN.COM
50-year-old house in Ximending! 8F of Wannian Building has a lease of 280 million. Experts estimate the bargaining space: starting from 20 million | Real estate | Sanli News Network SETN.COM
Posted on
Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman text daily about Big little lies 3 | Stars
Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman text daily about Big little lies 3 | Stars
Posted on
What has Benidorm learned? “Mathieu van der Poel won’t just win all the classics,” he said.
What has Benidorm learned? “Mathieu van der Poel won’t just win all the classics,” he said.
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News