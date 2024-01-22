Avian flu: improvement in western Canada, but infected places remain

#Avian #flu #improvement #western #Canada #infected #places #remain

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has revoked another poultry control zone order in British Columbia’s Fraser River Valley.

It was in early November that the agency announced that the first control zones in the region had been put in place after an outbreak of highly contagious avian flu was detected on commercial poultry premises.

However, the agency says it is ending the control zones after completing post-epidemic surveillance where no cases of avian flu have been detected.

The CFIA says there are currently 33 infected sites in British Columbia and 125 previously infected sites that have affected more than six million birds.

Since the start of the year, the agency has identified three new locations of infection, including one in Quebec, in Outaouais, in the regional county municipality of Papineau. The other two were reported in Nova Scotia and Saskatchewan.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has already notified the World Organization for Animal Health (WHOA) of the confirmed presence of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza in Canada.