Aviation investor: ‘Large electric aircraft is possible’

Based on its own research, the Rosen Jacobson family’s investment vehicle founded the Elysian Aircraft company last year. Elysian must develop an electric aircraft for 90 passengers, for flights up to 800 kilometers.

No stranger

The name Rosen Jacobson is no stranger to the aviation world. Entrepreneur Jaap Rosen Jacobson, who died last year, became rich as a business doctor. But he became best known as the man who tried for years – in vain – to start building Fokker aircraft again.

Since 2021, the family’s investment company, Panta Holdings, also owns the former Fokker maintenance companies Fokker Services and Fokker Techniek. Until 2022, it had a majority stake in the Canadian aircraft parts maker Avcorp.

Electric flying

Under the wings of Panta and in collaboration with Delft University of Technology, research has also been conducted in recent years into the possibilities of electric flying.

This showed – according to son Daniel Rosen Jacobson and researcher Rob Wolleswinkel – that, contrary to popular belief, electric flying is also possible for larger aircraft.

Heavy batteries

According to the two Elysian founders, the problems, especially the batteries that are much too heavy for energy storage, can be overcome by applying old aviation techniques.

Today they will present their research findings at the conference of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics, a meeting of parties from aircraft and space technology in Orlando, America.

Ten million

Panta Holdings and the French investment vehicle Caravelle of the Martel family of entrepreneurs are jointly investing 10 million dollars (9.1 million euros) in the first development phase of the electric aircraft.

Panta does not say how much of those millions comes from his own pocket and how much from Caravelle. Rosen Jacobson and Wolleswinkel would like to explain their plans to RTL Z prior to the conference.

Children’s shoes

Currently, the technology for electric flying is still in its infancy, they acknowledge. “There are small planes flying. For example, in Teuge, the Netherlands, you can fly electrically in a two-seater for a while, if you are not too tall or too heavy. Furthermore, planes for up to nine passengers are being developed, and planes such as Cessnas are being converted,” says Rosen Jacobson.

Hybrid aircraft are also being developed, some of which must use other energy sources. Many experts have not yet believed that larger aircraft with a medium range can be flown entirely on electricity.

Bigger plane

“We are one of the few, if not the only ones, developing a 90-passenger aircraft that will be able to fly 800 kilometers entirely on electric power,” said Rosen Jacobson.

However, the aircraft will receive an alternative energy source for the required reserve capacity to be able to divert to other airports, they note.

More batteries

The biggest blocker to electric flying is the weight of the batteries. Kerosene has a much higher energy density and is also burned during a flight, reducing the weight of the aircraft.

Due to the weight of the batteries, it was previously assumed that electric flying with larger aircraft was impossible, says Wolleswinkel. “But our research shows that you can take many more batteries with you if you do a lot of things differently in the design. Then you can suddenly make a larger aircraft, with a greater range.”

Lessons from the past

Lessons were learned from the past for the first conceptual design, says the researcher. “For example, we looked at NASA concepts from the 1950s for transporting cargo in wings. And at the first jets, which had to carry a lot of fuel because the engines and aerodynamics were so poor.”

This resulted in a concept design with a thin fuselage and wide wings, in which the heavy batteries are concealed. This way the weight can be ‘spread out’ better. Moreover, this transfers the weight to the place where the load-bearing capacity is also generated, says Wolleswinkel.

Eight propellers

The design is characterized by eight propellers. “We chose this, among other things, to better distribute the carrying capacity. This also allows us to work with a smaller propeller, which allows the wing to fit under the fuselage. This makes a shorter and therefore lighter landing gear possible.”

Wolleswinkel speaks of a ‘breakthrough’. “Much more is possible than everyone always thought. In the past, we only thought about niche applications when it came to electric flying. In our design, battery-electric flying can really become a mainstream product. This can really make a significant contribution to the short-range making aviation more sustainable.”

However, the researcher is careful not to have too much enthusiasm. “We are well aware of all the technical challenges. That is why we have chosen to further develop ten different topics in the coming year in order to reduce the risks of the project. Only then will we be able to make a preliminary design. “

Hot potatoes

These ten so-called ‘hot potatoes’ include the battery cell, the integration of the batteries in the wing, the aerodynamics, the heating and cooling of the aircraft and the batteries, the backup energy system based on a gas turbine, and making it quieter. of the propellers.

“Obtaining the required safety certifications is very important,” emphasizes Rosen Jacobson. “We want the aircraft to actually be used by airlines in 2033. To achieve that, you have to manage such processes very tightly. But at Panta we have a lot of experience with this thanks to our previous activities in the aviation field.”

The initial investment of $10 million is intended for the development phase that ends early next year, Rosen Jacobson explains. “An aircraft construction program requires a total of around 5 to 8 billion euros. We work in blocks of two or three years, and will have to raise more and more money. Panta is not intended to do this alone, but also third parties. But we have not started the next round of financing yet.”

‘Skepticism isn’t too bad’

Last year, the developer of solar car Lightyear went bankrupt, having invested more than 200 million in ten years. Electric flying on any significant scale seems even less likely. Don’t you encounter a lot of skepticism about your plans?

Rosen Jacobson: “That’s actually not too bad. Initially there was a lot of skepticism about electric driving, but that market is now well developed. Electric flying will also come there. We notice that nowadays there is a lot of enthusiasm and interest in also to develop electric aviation. This not only concerns the development of the aircraft itself, but also that of the battery. Solutions are really needed to contribute to achieving climate goals.”

Your father tried for years to build Fokkers again with existing technology. Those plans failed. Don’t people ever say, here they are again with a new pipe dream?

“No, actually the opposite. The name Fokker is still incredibly powerful. There are still Fokker companies, such as Fokker Services, which has been part of us since 2021. Unfortunately, we never managed to get our construction plans for Fokker off the ground. But we feel the timing is much better now than it was then. Due to climate targets and the need for zero-emission flying, there is now enormous pressure to change aviation. Now the momentum is very strong to create a sustainable aircraft And all those previous years of developing programs now give us a position in which we have a great opportunity to bring aircraft building to the Netherlands again.”

Does this project also feel like a tribute to your father?

“Yes, certainly. I am fairly down-to-earth, and I see this primarily as a business thing. Panta is an investment company, and there is just a lot of potential to make it commercially successful. But of course it would be a bonus if this “A lot of value has been created under my father. If I can take that further into something valuable, then that is certainly something special for me personally.”