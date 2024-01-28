Avoid green tone in tuna

#Avoid #green #tone #tuna

Red blood, blue blood: we learn that blood changes color when the iron ion of hemoglobin binds either to oxygen or rather to a water molecule, after having delivered the oxygen to the tissues it irrigates. The color change? To explain it, cooking is a mine, starting with red meat, which turns gray when boiled, and brown when sautéed or roasted. Very recently, it is rather a greening that has attracted attention: it concerns tuna.

For meat and for certain fish, such as tuna, the color of the muscle tissues is doubly red, since it results both from the presence of hemoglobin in the blood network which irrigates the muscles, and from myoglobin, a molecule close to hemoglobin, but which is present in muscle fibers, where it stores oxygen rather than transporting it.

The red color of myoglobin is due to the binding of a protein to the heme group, which carries an iron atom. In fresh meat, this atom, in the ferrous form (with two positive electrical charges), is linked to dioxygen. When cooked, the brown color results from the oxidation of myoglobin to metmyoglobin, the iron passing into the ferric form (with three positive charges); and when the meat is heated even further (over 60°C), the iron is released.

Why does tuna sometimes turn green? The tuna industry is accustomed to observing color changes, towards orange or brown, in particular. For orange, the coloring results from the enzymatic production of glucose-6-phosphate and fructose-6-phosphate, from D-glucose, during the first stages of heat treatment: the initial carbohydrate concentration of the muscle therefore determines the phenomenon. And, for the browning of refrigerated or frozen tuna, it is faster than for meat from land animals: we quickly identified that this was due to the autoxidation of myoglobin, correlated with lipid oxidation (with odors). rancid). Finally, the analysis of all the forms derived from myoglobin reveals that the greening of tuna does indeed result from the formation of sulfmyoglobin, but which results rather from the formation of free radicals formed by the iron released during heating, or during the autoxidation of myoglobin (the latter passes from the state of deoxymyoglobin or oxymyoglobin to the state of metmyoglobin). Recognition of the importance of the iron released in these reactions could lead to remedies against greening: chelating agents (which bind to iron), such as ascorbic acid – or vitamin C –, could be used to prevent this coloring. feared by tuna lovers.

Tuna greener than green

1. Grind parsley, onion, a quarter of a clove of garlic, lemon juice, a little chili pepper, capers, anchovies preserved in oil, a teaspoon of honey and olive oil. We should obtain a spring green emulsion.

2. Cut a thick tuna steak into cubes of about five centimeters on each side.

3. Briefly sauté the tuna cubes over very high heat, in a pan, with oil: you just need to color the cubes on all sides, but keep the heart not overcooked.

4. Deglaze the pan with balsamic vinegar and soy sauce; add ketchup.

5. Serve the tuna cubes immediately with cubes of watermelon or mango, depending on the season, with the green sauce on the side.