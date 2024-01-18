Avoidance of risk dictates red zip on Wall Street – Stock Exchange

#Avoidance #risk #dictates #red #zip #Wall #Street #Stock #Exchange

Investors now believe that the enthusiasm surrounding an interest rate cut in the first quarter may, after all, be unjustified. More robust economic data and a cautious tone from Fed decision makers led to a fall in US stocks.

North American stock markets closed in the red, on a day in which better-than-expected economic data gave strength to the prospect that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will not be in a hurry to start lowering interest rates. And this idea drove risky assets, like stocks, into the red. The S&P 500 lost 0.56% to 4,739.21 points, the industrial Dow Jones fell 0.25% to 37,266.67 points and the technological Nasdaq Composite lost 0.59% to 14,855.62 points.

Among the main movements, Apple fell 0.52% to $182.68, on the day it once again suffered a legal setback. The company will have to stop selling Series 9 and Ultra 2 watch models with an oxygen meter in the United States.

US retail sales grew at the fastest pace in three months in December, signaling resilience on the part of consumers. In addition to these data, the Fed’s Beige book was also released, which, despite mentioning signs of cooling in the labor market, shows that resilient consumption helped to boost the North American economy in recent weeks, offsetting the declines in other sectors. The report also shows that companies are more optimistic about the future. And if in economic terms the data is positive, the story is different in terms of monetary policy, as it gives the Fed room to keep interest rates high for longer. The data combined with more cautious comments from different members of the North American central bank proved to be the perfect recipe for avoiding risk, with the market now assigning a lower probability of an interest rate cut in the first quarter. This perspective led to strong gains in the last quarter of 2023.

Analysts continue to believe that monetary policy will ease this year, but at a slower pace than anticipated by the market. The Fed is expected to lower interest rates by 140 basis points, below the nearly 175 recently anticipated.