Avon continues to do business in Russia despite the war in Ukraine

After Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Avon said it was halting investments and exports of beauty products from Russia to other markets, including Ukraine. However, the BBC revealed that in Russia, Avon is constantly hiring new sales agents and continuing production at a huge factory in the Moscow region. The company says it provides “critical support” to women whose livelihoods depend on its business. “We believe that limiting their access to our products would have a huge impact on women and children,” the company said.

Steven Tian, ​​of a Yale University research team that tracks companies’ response to the war in Ukraine, said the company should be “ashamed” of continuing to do business in Russia. “There is no excuse for continuing to fund (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s war machine (…) companies have had more than enough time to make an orderly exit,” he said.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that the list of the 50 largest companies operating in the Russian market has more than halved to 22 companies since the beginning of the large-scale invasion of Ukraine.

