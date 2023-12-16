AW Advent Calendar 2023 Day 15: Win the Eufy Solocam S220 Solar

#Advent #Calendar #Day #Win #Eufy #Solocam #S220 #Solar

15/12/2023 20:00 | by Dimitry Vleugel

Being safe in and around your home is the least you can ask for. A camera helps you feel safe, deters and also gives you control over your property. In this AW Advent Calendar you have a chance to win the Eufy Solocam S220 Solar security camera.

Win of Eufy Solocam S220 Solar

The Eufy Solocam S220 Solar is a wireless IP camera for outdoors with a built-in battery that can be charged with solar energy. With only 3 hours of direct sunlight per day, the camera lasts an extra day on the battery. Without direct sunlight, you charge the battery on average every 3 months. The camera records in sharp 2K resolution, giving you detailed images even in the dark.

The IP camera detects movement and keeps people, animals and objects apart. This way you will receive a notification via the app when someone comes to your house. You can also talk to a visitor via the app and the installation is very easy. You don’t have to pull any cables and you don’t need a Homebase. The Eufy Solocam S220 Solar is an ideal solution for anyone looking for a reliable and safe outdoor camera.

This is how you can win the Eufy Solocam S220 Solar!

Would you like to have a chance to win this great headset? Then you click on the banner or this link.

Two prizes every day!

This year we have a first, because we are giving away not one but two prizes every day. Our partner Mindscape has provided 24 prizes with which we can double your chance of winning!

Mindscape will surprise you for 25 days

Besides the fact that Mindscape makes the AW Advent Calendar even more fun, they also have their own Games Advent Calendar. Click here to surprise yourself or someone else with a game for 25 days.

Read the article on the mobile website

Not inside