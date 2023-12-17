AW Advent calendar 2023 day 16: Win the Samsung Buds Plus

#Advent #calendar #day #Win #Samsung #Buds

16/12/2023 5:00 PM | by Dimitry Vleugel

In addition to smartphones, Samsung also shows up with their wearables and audio products. The in-ears have been selling very well for years. In this AW Advent Calendar you can win the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus.

Win from Samsung Galaxy Plus

These earphones from Samsung are the so-called ‘in-ears’. This makes them small and very light. Yet these earphones last no less than 11 hours on a single charge. You store the earphones in a charging case, which also has a battery. This makes it easy to get through the day without an empty battery.

This is how you can win the Samsung Galaxy Plus!

Winning is easy, you only have to do very little. Click on the banner below or this link and the rest will take care of itself

Two prizes every day!

This year we have a first, because we are giving away not one but two prizes every day. Our partner Mindscape has provided 24 prizes with which we can double your chance of winning!

Mindscape will surprise you for 25 days

Besides the fact that Mindscape makes the AW Advent Calendar even more fun, they also have their own Games Advent Calendar. Click here to surprise yourself or someone else with a game for 25 days.

