AW Advent calendar 2023 day 22 : Win the Redmi Buds 4 Lite

today, 6:55 PM | by Dimitry Vleugel

Nice music in your ears and you will glide into the new year. Today in the AW Advent Calendar you have a chance to win the Redmi Buds 4 Lite!

These earphones have everything you need to enjoy music and a good conversation. The combined battery of the earphones and the holder ensures that you can go for up to 20 hours without charging. Are you a ‘caller’? Then you will enjoy the Artificial Intelligence that brings the annoying sounds to the background during conversations.

Do you walk in the rain or use them during a sweat session at the gym? No worries because the Redmi Buds 4 Lite can withstand a little water thanks to the IP54.

This is how you can win the Redmi Buds 4 Lite!

Do you want to win? It has never been so easy. Click on the banner or this link.

Two prizes every day!

This year we have a first, because we are giving away not one but two prizes every day. Our partner Mindscape has provided 24 prizes with which we can double your chance of winning!

Mindscape will surprise you for 25 days

Besides the fact that Mindscape makes the AW Advent Calendar even more fun, they also have their own Games Advent Calendar. Click here to surprise yourself or someone else with a game for 25 days.

