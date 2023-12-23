AW Advent Calendar 2023 day 23: Win the Mystery Box!

#Advent #Calendar #day #Win #Mystery #Box

today, 4:00 PM | by Dimitry Vleugel

It is a tradition within a tradition. The Mystery Box is filled with… yes, we will keep that a secret for a while.

Win de Mystery Box

The Mystery Box is a very nice tradition at Androidworld. You have a chance to win a beautiful box full of fun gadgets. Of course, we won’t tell you exactly what it contains yet because then it would no longer be a ‘mystery’.

This is how you can win Mystery Box!

Do you want to win? It has never been so easy. Click on the banner or this link.

Two prizes every day!

This year we have a first, because we are giving away not one but two prizes every day. Our partner Mindscape has provided 24 prizes with which we can double your chance of winning!

Mindscape will surprise you for 25 days

Besides the fact that Mindscape makes the AW Advent Calendar even more fun, they also have their own Games Advent Calendar. Click here to surprise yourself or someone else with a game for 25 days.

