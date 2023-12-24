AW Advent Calendar 2023 Day 24: Win the Nintendo Switch!

today, 6:00 PM | by Dimitry Vleugel

We made it again, the marathon called the AW Advent Calendar. All 24 days will be complete after today and you will have to wait another year. We walk away with a great prize.

Win de Nintendo Switch

This year the AW Advent Calendar had a sponsor who made an extra prize available every day. Yet that was not enough for Mindscape and they go even further. The very last AW Advent Calendar of 2024 has a great price with the Nintendo Switch.

Play games on the go or at home with this great device. Buy one of the many games you can play or subscribe to the online service to never be without a fun game.

This is how you can win Nintendo Switch!

Click on the banner or this link to participate.

Two prizes every day!

This year we have a first, because we are giving away not one but two prizes every day. Our partner Mindscape has provided 24 prizes with which we can double your chance of winning!

Mindscape will surprise you for 25 days

Besides the fact that Mindscape makes the AW Advent Calendar even more fun, they also have their own Games Advent Calendar. Click here to surprise yourself or someone else with a game for 25 days.

