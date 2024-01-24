Awad Taj El-Din comments on “Pandemic X”: Scientific personnel are monitoring the situation

#Awad #Taj #ElDin #comments #Pandemic #Scientific #personnel #monitoring #situation

09:52 PM Tuesday 23 January 2024

Dr. Mohamed Awad Taj El-Din

Dalia Al-Dhanini wrote:

Dr. Mohamed Awad Taj El-Din, Advisor to the President of the Republic for Health and Prevention Affairs, said that there are many epidemics and diseases around the world, and there is research indicating that with the rise in temperature and the melting of ice in the Arctic, some frozen viruses may appear.

Taj El-Din added, during a phone call to the “Hazrat Al-Muwatin” program broadcast on “Al-Hadath Al-Youm” satellite channel, on Tuesday evening, that no manifestations of the spread of “Pandemic

This comes at a time when fears of an unknown epidemic that may suddenly spread in the world have recently increased in scientific circles and spread on social media platforms. Scientists have called it “Pandemic X.”

This term does not refer to a specific disease, but rather an assumed epidemic that may appear at any time and spread, posing a threat to people’s lives.

The World Health Organization warned of “Pandemic X,” and the organization’s director, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said during a panel discussion entitled “Preparing for Disease .

The President’s Advisor returned to stressing that the world has not witnessed the emergence of any new respiratory viruses, and if any new virus or microbe appears, it will be announced.

He explained that scientific, medical, epidemiological and precautionary expertise governs all our actions and we monitor what the world says, whether scientific institutions or United Nations bodies.