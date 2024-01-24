Awad Taj El-Din comments on “Pandemic X”: Scientific personnel are monitoring the situation

#Awad #Taj #ElDin #comments #Pandemic #Scientific #personnel #monitoring #situation

09:52 PM Tuesday 23 January 2024

Dr. Mohamed Awad Taj El-Din

Dalia Al-Dhanini wrote:
Dr. Mohamed Awad Taj El-Din, Advisor to the President of the Republic for Health and Prevention Affairs, said that there are many epidemics and diseases around the world, and there is research indicating that with the rise in temperature and the melting of ice in the Arctic, some frozen viruses may appear.

Taj El-Din added, during a phone call to the “Hazrat Al-Muwatin” program broadcast on “Al-Hadath Al-Youm” satellite channel, on Tuesday evening, that no manifestations of the spread of “Pandemic

This comes at a time when fears of an unknown epidemic that may suddenly spread in the world have recently increased in scientific circles and spread on social media platforms. Scientists have called it “Pandemic X.”

This term does not refer to a specific disease, but rather an assumed epidemic that may appear at any time and spread, posing a threat to people’s lives.

The World Health Organization warned of “Pandemic X,” and the organization’s director, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said during a panel discussion entitled “Preparing for Disease .

The President’s Advisor returned to stressing that the world has not witnessed the emergence of any new respiratory viruses, and if any new virus or microbe appears, it will be announced.

He explained that scientific, medical, epidemiological and precautionary expertise governs all our actions and we monitor what the world says, whether scientific institutions or United Nations bodies.

Also Read:  The toxicity of living in cities, a risk for mental health | Health & Wellness

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The Netherlands sends laser beam from space to Earth for the first time | Domestic
The Netherlands sends laser beam from space to Earth for the first time | Domestic
Posted on
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Assam conflict; FIR against Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders – FIR against Rahul Gandhi, other Congress leaders
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Assam conflict; FIR against Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders – FIR against Rahul Gandhi, other Congress leaders
Posted on
‘With earphones in and an e-reader in hand, you can easily watch Does it do it or doesn’t it do it’ | Media podcasts
‘With earphones in and an e-reader in hand, you can easily watch Does it do it or doesn’t it do it’ | Media podcasts
Posted on
forecast, how it goes, schedules, tickets and where to watch the match broadcast today
forecast, how it goes, schedules, tickets and where to watch the match broadcast today
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News