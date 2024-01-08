Awaiting Doomsday 2024 ‘Prediction’ of Earth’s Destruction

#Awaiting #Doomsday #Prediction #Earths #Destruction

It has become a tradition, at the beginning of every year, that scientists at the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists (BAS) will reset the Doomsday Clock. What is the fate of Earth?

The reset will typically take place in mid-January, and will be broadcast live on the BAS website, or on their Facebook and YouTube pages. They will announce whether the time on the iconic Doomsday Clock has changed or not.

What is the Doomsday Clock

The Doomsday Clock is a symbolic clock that represents the possible risk of a man-made global catastrophe. This symbol has been maintained since 1947 by BAS member scientists at the University of Chicago, United States (US).

Meanwhile, BAS is an organization consisting of experts and scientists whose task is to assess scientific progress and its risks to humans. They created the Doomsday Clock as a reminder to humanity not to do damage that would destroy the Earth.

Of course, this does not mean that it is real time for the end of the world, but rather that this clock is a symbol of the potential destruction of the Earth due to a lot of damage.

First set in 1947, the clock is stated to be 7 minutes to 12:00 midnight. However, the increasing destruction of the Earth due to many things ranging from nuclear danger, disinformation, to climate change, the needle is getting closer to midnight.

Every year, BAS will analyze the condition of the Earth based on two things. First, is humanity safer than it was a year ago? Second, has humanity been safer over the last 76 years?

Doomsday Clock 2023

The doomsday clock in 2023 has almost touched midnight, which means that the destruction of the Earth is getting closer according to scientists’ calculations.

The remaining time until the ‘destruction of the Earth’ at the 2023 Doomsday Clock is estimated to be only 90 seconds. This is the closest time ever recorded to a Doomsday Clock in history.

There are several things that are causing the 2023 Doomsday Clock to get closer to midnight. These include the Russian-Ukrainian invasion, climate change, and the pandemic which is still having an impact. Governments in most countries are considered to have not succeeded in creating appropriate regulations to deal with problems.

According to existing records, the longest distance between the Doomsday Clock was 17 minutes to midnight when it was reset in 1991.

This happened when the President of the United States (US) George Bush and the President of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev announced a reduction in their respective countries’ nuclear arsenals.

Will the hands of the Doomsday Clock in 2024 still be the same, go backwards, or move forward faster? Please remember, the most important thing in determining the hands of the Doomsday Clock is how we as humans maintain the continuity of this Earth.

