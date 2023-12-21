Awake surgery: operated on the head while playing

#Awake #surgery #operated #playing

A few days ago, the Neurosurgery team at Cremona Hospital, directed by Antonio Fioravanti, performed the 65th complex “awake surgery” operation. The patient – ​​39 years old, cryogenic physicist, researcher in Barcelona – is fine. Sitting on the hospital bed, legs crossed, he cannot understand what has happened: «It shocks me to think that someone has touched my brain, the place of thoughts, feelings and memory; a kind of sacred organ, well protected in its skull.”

Sergio remembers little about the operation: the preparation, the moment of anesthesia and a bad taste in his mouth. The doctors calling him by name while he is “under the knife”, waking up and his right eye not opening properly. In the operating room he recognizes the background music that he has chosen and, upon indication from the doctors, begins to keep the rhythm, with fluid and precise gestures, beating on two small drums recovered for the occasion.

Behind him, surgeons are completing the maneuvers to remove a large tumor from the Insula, «A very delicate area of ​​the brain on which important functions such as language, movement and creativity depend. For this reason – explains Fioravanti – letting the patient play during the operation was clinically decisive.”

«HAPPY TO BE COMING HOME FOR CHRISTMAS»

Sergio, who played the drums until a few years ago, says: “I would never have thought of performing in the operating room in such a difficult condition, it seemed like I was living in a dream.” When the surgeons asked him to stop, he asked again: “Can I play for 10 more minutes?”.

Everything went well, «I’m surprised that I was able to get out of bed straight away, I speak normally, my hands move as I want. I know that cycles of therapy await me, but I am very happy to return home for Christmas and be with my family who have been of great comfort to me.”

I CHOSEN TO «PUT MY LIFE IN GOOD HANDS»

The diagnosis of Glioma (low grade) arrived on November 10th, after some tests carried out in a hospital in Barcelona, ​​following sudden epileptic seizures. From that moment there were two consultations in Spain (where Sergio has lived for eight years) and one in Italy, then the telemedicine visit with the Neurosurgery of Cremona and the choice: «When I met Doctor Fioravanti I decided. His humanity, the accurate and reassuring clinical explanations regarding the possibilities of success of the operation, the short times proposed, immediately convinced me. Facing an operation like this is scary, but I didn’t experience it as a violation of the body, on the contrary. It was like putting my life in good hands. The fear is there and it is great, it marks you”, says Sergio, who adds: “I have decided to blindly trust doctors and science; I accepted what was happening to me and reacted accordingly. I would tell a person in my situation not to be discouraged, if you don’t face the surgery then don’t tell them about it!

«WAKING SURGERY», SOPHISTICATED TECHNIQUE

«Awake surgery, practiced at the Cremona Hospital for five years – explains Fioravanti – is a very sophisticated method that allows you to communicate and interact with the patient during the operation. This guarantees a sort of double control in real time with respect to the progress of the intervention which, in this specific case, was very complex. Sergio, in fact, in addition to being a young man, is ambidextrous and bilingual: being able to preserve both functions (language and movement) was our goal.” To achieve this, in addition to the interaction between doctor and patient «In the operating room we also used the “navigator”, a highly precise guide which, together with fluorescence (a technique that colors tumor cells) helped us circumscribe the area to be removed and create the best conditions to keep his skills intact”, explains Fioravanti.

Awake surgery is a very engaging technique, «A symbiotic relationship is created with the patient, every time it is a different emotion. While I was talking to Sergio and he responded, moved his hands, played, I realized how the surgery was going, it’s difficult to explain what I felt in that moment”, concludes Fioravanti satisfied.

THIS SURGERY IS NOT FOR EVERYONE.

PREPARATION WITH THE NEUROPSYCHOLOGIST AND THE ANESTHESIST IS FUNDAMENTAL

«Not all patients are candidates for “awake surgery”, it takes a certain psychological and cognitive attitude, good control of anxiety, emotions and stress», says Sara Subacchi (Neuropsychologist). «In the days before entering the operating room, the patient is prepared by simulating what will happen: the posture to hold, the moment of awakening, the tests to which he will be subjected. There shouldn’t be any surprises,” explains Subacchi. «In Sergio’s case, the preparation also included the use of percussion, an element familiar to him, which helped him stay calm and concentrated. His performance during the surgery was fundamental in evaluating his ability to move his hands, keep the rhythm in a coordinated way, measure strength and many other aspects.”

The head of Neuroanesthesia, Elena Grappa adds: «Sergio has proven to be a lucid, very rational, calm person. This is why it was possible to undertake such a path. In these cases, the patient is put to sleep with a particular anesthetic technique which contemplates the need to be able to awaken him, at the right time, with maximum tranquility. The awake phase is the most delicate, requiring continuous monitoring of parameters and time management. With Sergio everything was calibrated in an optimal way and he was decidedly collaborative.”

BEFORE THE SURGERY, NEURRADIOLOGISTS DRAW THE MAP OF THE BRAIN IN COLOR

«Neuroradiology offers some fundamental information for the Neurosurgeon through the use of functional techniques», explains Claudia Ambrosi (Director of Neuroradiology). For example, «Magnetic Resonance Imaging is able to detect the brain areas that consume the most oxygen (and are therefore most active) while a subject performs certain tasks; in this way it is possible to reconstruct color maps of the eloquent areas of the cerebral cortex that the neurosurgeon can see on the navigator while operating, to avoid damaging them”.

Sergio was then subjected to two specific tests: «We performed a verbal production test, both in Italian and English, mapping the main areas of language. The second test was of a motor type, by performing fine movements of the fingers, to trace, in a similar way, the map of the motor area”, concludes Ambrosi.

THE TEAM IN THE OPERATING ROOM

Alongside Dr. Antonio Fioravanti there were: Carmine D’Onofrio (Neurosurgeon), Ettore Bresciani (Specializing in neurosurgery), Elena Grappa (Neuroanesthetist), Sara Subacchi (Neuropsychologist), Sara Erico and Marina Cusumano (Instrumental Nurses), Erica Maestri (Room nurse), Laura Carini and Galelli Beatrice (Anaesthesia nurses), Valentina Lanza and Chiara Castellazzi (Neurophysiology technicians).

© All rights reserved