Award-winning film director Norman Jewison (97) passed away | Movies & Series

#Awardwinning #film #director #Norman #Jewison #passed #Movies #Series

Jan 22, 2024 at 11:18 PM Update: 5 hours ago

Canadian film director Norman Jewison died Saturday at the age of 97 at his home in Los Angeles. His films received a total of 46 Oscar nominations, twelve of which were awarded.

Jewison is known as one of the authoritative directors of the sixties, seventies and eighties.

He made, among other things, the racial drama In The Heat of the Night (1967), the crime film The Thomas Crown Affair (1968) and the romantic comedy Moonstruck (1987) with Cher. Jewison also directed musical films such as Fiddler on the Roof (1971) in Jesus Christ Superstar (1973).

The film In The Heat of the Night received an Oscar, among others. The film drama is about a detective of color (Sidney Poitier) who is suspected of murder by a racist sheriff (Rod Steiger).

Jewison himself was nominated four times, although he never won the award for best director. However, in 1999 he did receive a lifetime achievement award from the Academy, which awards the Oscars every year.

The last film Jewison made was the drama The Statement in 2003, starring Tilda Swinton and Michael Caine.

Image: NL Beeld / PA Images

Read more about:

Films & SeriesMedia and Culture

Also Read:  Do TV series glorify drug use, as Bart De Wever says? "It just might be a reason to talk about it"

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Adele wants to get fitter: ‘I’m going to do that backflip!’ | Stars
Adele wants to get fitter: ‘I’m going to do that backflip!’ | Stars
Posted on
Diego Buonanotte gets bored of waiting for UC and already has a club
Diego Buonanotte gets bored of waiting for UC and already has a club
Posted on
Palliative medicine can be effective, even if provided over the telephone
Palliative medicine can be effective, even if provided over the telephone
Posted on
History of the Rama Temple in India which was built after the mosque was demolished
History of the Rama Temple in India which was built after the mosque was demolished
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News