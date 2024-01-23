Award-winning film director Norman Jewison (97) passed away | Movies & Series

#Awardwinning #film #director #Norman #Jewison #passed #Movies #Series

Canadian film director Norman Jewison died Saturday at the age of 97 at his home in Los Angeles. His films received a total of 46 Oscar nominations, twelve of which were awarded.

Jewison is known as one of the authoritative directors of the sixties, seventies and eighties.

He made, among other things, the racial drama In The Heat of the Night (1967), the crime film The Thomas Crown Affair (1968) and the romantic comedy Moonstruck (1987) with Cher. Jewison also directed musical films such as Fiddler on the Roof (1971) in Jesus Christ Superstar (1973).

The film In The Heat of the Night received an Oscar, among others. The film drama is about a detective of color (Sidney Poitier) who is suspected of murder by a racist sheriff (Rod Steiger).

Jewison himself was nominated four times, although he never won the award for best director. However, in 1999 he did receive a lifetime achievement award from the Academy, which awards the Oscars every year.

The last film Jewison made was the drama The Statement in 2003, starring Tilda Swinton and Michael Caine.

