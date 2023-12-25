Axelsson, Rimma – [11C]AZ14193391 – PET as a selection tool for treatment with PARP inhibitors in patients with metastatic solid tumors

#Axelsson #Rimma #11CAZ14193391 #PET #selection #tool #treatment #PARP #inhibitors #patients #metastatic #solid #tumors

Background

Treatment with PARP inhibitors has been shown to be very effective in metastatic ovarian, prostate and breast cancer. Unfortunately, it is ineffective in about 60% of those who are treated. In addition to suffering in the form of unnecessary side effects, it also results in unjustified social costs. Thus, it is of the utmost importance to be able to select the right patients for this treatment. Today, tissue samples are analyzed to assess the suitability of PARP inhibitors. However, mother and daughter tumors may differ, which means that only one sample may be insufficient. It is also not practically possible and downright inhumane to sample all daughter tumors, which may be innumerable.

Description

As positron emission tomography (PET) imaging enables quantitative whole-body imaging, a radiolabeled PARP-specific tracer can be used to assess whole-body PARP expression without the need for tissue samples. The method is called PARP-PET. Our goal is to first determine the reliability of the PARP-PET method compared to tissue sample analyses, in order to investigate in the next step whether we can early assess the treatment effect. This will be done by injecting a small amount of PARP-specific tracer into patients who may be offered treatment with PARP inhibitors and then imaging the whole body with a PET camera.

Goal

Our goal is to develop a research method that, when applied to seriously ill cancer patients, will lead to a better selection process before treatment with PARP inhibitors and hopefully also enable early evaluation of the treatment effect. In order to, through this, increase the quality of life of patients as well as the cost-effectiveness of healthcare.