Ayaneo and GPD rely on AMD Ryzen 7 8840U

The Chinese manufacturers Ayaneo Technology and Shenzhen GPD Technology are upgrading several series of their handheld PCs to the new mobile APUs of the Ryzen 8000 series (“Hawk Point”), which are equipped with a more powerful NPU (“Neural Processing Unit”). The new top model from the U series is usually used, the AMD Ryzen 7 8840U with eight processor cores and 16 threads at a clock frequency of up to 5.1 GHz. Due to the overall 60 percent higher AI performance, AMD is now talking about Ryzen AI.

Ayaneo Flip switch to Ryzen 7 8840U

How Ayaneo Technology via the short message service . But not much changes for gamers, because apart from the Neural processor, which clocks 60 percent higher and now works at 1.6 instead of 1.0 GHz, the APUs are identical.

Source: AMD Zen 4, RDNA 3 – in the form of an AMD Radeon 780M with 12 CUs and 768 shader units – as well as XDNA are still used on the silicon of the APU. Users can only benefit from the significantly faster AI acceleration, but that is still a thing of the future and currently absolutely irrelevant. There is a lack of the necessary software support and the corresponding AI applications.

The PCGH editorial team had already reported in detail about the Ayaneo Flip series, which consists of the Ayaneo Flip DS (“Dual Screen”) and the Ayaneo Flip KB (“Keyboard”) in October of this year.

GPD Win Mini as a hybrid with Ryzen 7 8840U

As the usually well-informed Chinese website ITHome reports, Shenzhen GPD Technology – GPD for short – will initially upgrade one of its handheld series to Ryzen 8000. First up is the GPD Win Mini, a hybrid of handheld PC and notebook, which PCGH presented in great detail in July of this year.

Like most notebooks, the handheld PCs expected next year will gradually rely on the new Ryzen 8000 (“Hawk Point”) before Ryzen 9000 (“Strix Point”) will be based on Zen 5 and RDNA 3.5 in 2025 .

