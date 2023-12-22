Ayaneo introduced a mini PC

#Ayaneo #introduced #mini

In 1984, Apple first introduced a computer called the Macintosh, which was equipped with a Motorola microprocessor and 128 kilobytes of memory. These characteristics seem to be smiling from the perspective of almost forty years, and we hardly remember the floppy disk either. The shape itself is so cool retro that it even inspired Ayaneo, which deals mainly with hand-held game consoles.

The similarity is very clearly visible in the appearance of the Ayaneo Retro Mini PC AM01, nowadays it is hard to find a much cooler mini computer. They themselves do not deny the intellectual kinship, they say that they pay homage to the Macintosh with the machine, but of course they cannot say that they needed something cool that they could tap well. Even the rainbow logo has been stretched, only here the shape is not an apple, but a rectangle.

It brings the retro style brilliantly

If we wanted to be mean-spirited, we could say that the hardware is also suitable for the Macintosh of the eighties, but the situation is not so bad, even if the basic configuration cannot be called too steely at all. The AMD Ryzen 3 3200U processor, for example, is a five-year-old technology, operates at a clock speed of 2.6 gigahertz (turbo: 3500 GHz), has two cores and can work on four threads. It comes with eight gigs of RAM and 256 GB of storage space. The top version with an eight-core, sixteen-thread Ryzen 7 5700U, 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage is noticeably more serious than this. There are several steps between the two, depending on how much memory and storage capacity we want.

On the other hand, they didn’t skimp on the connectors: four of its five USBs are As and one is Cs, it also has HDMI, Display Port, jack, ethernet, but you can also connect to it without a cable, via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. Ayaneo launched the products on Indiegogo, where pre-orders are currently available, but they will start shipping in December. Those who pounce on it quickly will get the basic machine for $150 instead of $200, the top version will cost $381 instead of $462 with an earlybird discount. In other words, the discounted prices range from HUF 50,000 to HUF 130,000, without discounts they would cost HUF 70,000-160,000.