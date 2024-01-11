Ayaneo is working on its first third-party PC handheld with SteamOS – Gaming – News

#Ayaneo #working #thirdparty #handheld #SteamOS #Gaming #News

I wonder if this is officially supported by Valve

Assume largely not. But that’s by design. Microsoft also does not provide support on your Windows desktop, only on the operating system. The manufacturer must then ensure that it works properly on their hardware, that support must come from them (apart from strange bugs in the OS that appear under specific circumstances, which the OS builder must fix). The difference with Windows is that SteamOS is based on Linux, and through kernel modules, among other things, is much more flexible in supporting strange hardware. You can relatively easily modify the OS and even the kernel to do something crazy if your device needs it. It is not inconceivable that support for certain hardware of the Ayaneo Next Lite will be mainlined in the Linux kernel. And it will eventually find its way back to SteamOS. Once you have compiled a custom kernel, you will soon come across support for all kinds of crazy devices. And otherwise they can probably provide a separate package that makes necessary adjustments. That’s kind of the idea of ​​Linux. It is not without reason that it runs on a variety of devices. Ereaders, servers, thermostats, routers, the Steam Deck, I even worked on a WiFi dongle not too long ago that runs Linux because of a lot of advanced features it needs to have.

and what the added value should be compared to a Deck

It is a slightly different view. See for example the Hall sensors. But I should see more, because just a few sensors that you can mod into a Steam Deck are not worth hundreds of euros.

