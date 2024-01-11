Ayaneo is working on its first third-party PC handheld with SteamOS – Gaming – News

#Ayaneo #working #thirdparty #handheld #SteamOS #Gaming #News

I wonder if this is officially supported by Valve

Assume largely not. But that’s by design. Microsoft also does not provide support on your Windows desktop, only on the operating system. The manufacturer must then ensure that it works properly on their hardware, that support must come from them (apart from strange bugs in the OS that appear under specific circumstances, which the OS builder must fix). The difference with Windows is that SteamOS is based on Linux, and through kernel modules, among other things, is much more flexible in supporting strange hardware. You can relatively easily modify the OS and even the kernel to do something crazy if your device needs it. It is not inconceivable that support for certain hardware of the Ayaneo Next Lite will be mainlined in the Linux kernel. And it will eventually find its way back to SteamOS. Once you have compiled a custom kernel, you will soon come across support for all kinds of crazy devices. And otherwise they can probably provide a separate package that makes necessary adjustments. That’s kind of the idea of ​​Linux. It is not without reason that it runs on a variety of devices. Ereaders, servers, thermostats, routers, the Steam Deck, I even worked on a WiFi dongle not too long ago that runs Linux because of a lot of advanced features it needs to have.

and what the added value should be compared to a Deck

It is a slightly different view. See for example the Hall sensors. But I should see more, because just a few sensors that you can mod into a Steam Deck are not worth hundreds of euros.

Also Read:  Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader Review

[Reactie gewijzigd door Amanoo op 11 januari 2024 00:07]

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Jakarta drops position, but traffic jams increase
Jakarta drops position, but traffic jams increase
Posted on
Shots from Galp, Mota-Engil and BCP launch PSI in the green
Shots from Galp, Mota-Engil and BCP launch PSI in the green
Posted on
O2 will give a discount of CZK 2,500 on the purchase of a new iPhone 15 when you trade in an older model – MobilMania.cz
O2 will give a discount of CZK 2,500 on the purchase of a new iPhone 15 when you trade in an older model – MobilMania.cz
Posted on
Naomi Hedman, next to another man, shortly after the rumors of breaking up with Florin Ristei! She herself made the image public
Naomi Hedman, next to another man, shortly after the rumors of breaking up with Florin Ristei! She herself made the image public
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News