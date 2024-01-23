Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Ayodhya Ram Mandir to open for public today – Ayodhya Ram Mandir welcomes devotees day

#Ayodhya #Ram #Mandir #Ayodhya #Ram #Mandir #open #public #today #Ayodhya #Ram #Mandir #welcomes #devotees #day

Ayodhya Ram Temple: Ayodhya Ram Mandir today Opened to the public since. Darshan started from morning itself. Darshan was allowed yesterday only for invited guests for Pran Pratishtha. The Prana Pratishtha ceremony was held at the Rama temple in Ayodhya yesterday. Prana Pratishtha took place for 84 seconds between 12.20 pm and 12.30 pm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the dedication ceremony as the chief master. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS Sarsangh Chalak Mohan Bhagwat, UP Governor Anandi Ben Patel, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and others participated in the puja.

Visitors are welcomed at the Ram Temple in two time slots daily. Visitors are allowed to enter the temple from 7 am to 11:30 am and then from 2 pm to 7 pm. A 51-inch tall idol of Rama designed by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj is installed as the deity. Referring to the landmark judgment in the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid dispute, Modi had said in his speech yesterday that the Indian judiciary ensures justice. ‘The legal battle over Sri Rama’s existence lasted for decades. I thank the judiciary of India for delivering justice,’ he said.

The Prime Minister appreciated the historic moment of temple entry. Modi asserted that Indians have dealt with a ‘complicated past’ but the future will be bright from now on. There were those who said that if the Rama temple is built, something untoward will happen like a fire. But Raman is not fire but energy. Not an argument, but a solution. We know that many countries in the world have tried to untangle the tangle of history and become more complicated. But India has not only untied this loophole of history but also solved it with maturity – Modi said.

Apart from political dignitaries, invited guests from the fields of film, sports and spirituality participated in the function. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal came to Ayodhya to attend the ceremony. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, industrialists Mukesh Ambani, wife Nita Ambani and daughter Isha Ambani witnessed the ceremony.