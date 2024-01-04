Ayodhya Ram Temple bomb threat; 2 people arrested in Lucknow, planner has ISI connection- Ram Temple | Bomb Threat

#Ayodhya #Ram #Temple #bomb #threat #people #arrested #Lucknow #planner #ISI #connection #Ram #Temple #Bomb #Threat

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has arrested two people in connection with the threat to blow up the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also threatened. Tahar Singh and Om Prakash Mishra from Gonda were arrested. The police have found that this was planned by Zubair Khan. According to the police, he has links with Pakistan’s spy agency ISI.

The accused threatened Adityanath, STF chief Amitabh Yash and the Ram temple in Ayodhya through the X platform. The post came from the X handle @iDevendraOffice. According to STF’s statement, email IDs ‘[email protected]’ and ‘[email protected]’ were used to send the threat message. After both were arrested, the phones were recovered.

According to the statement of those arrested, they acted on the instructions of Devendra Tiwari, the manager of Bharatiya Kisan Manch and Bharatiya Gau Seva Parishad. Tahar Singh was responsible for managing social media. Om Prakash Mishra is pursuing Diploma in Optometry at Devendra Tiwari’s College, The Indian Institute of Paramedical Sciences.

They have stated that it was Tiwari who asked them to create a fake email ID and instructed them to send threatening messages. They say that after sending the message, their mobile phones were destroyed as per Tiwari’s instructions and they used the Wi-Fi in the college’s office.

