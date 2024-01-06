B-1 Supersonic Bomber Crashed in US, 4 Crew Ejected Safely

#Supersonic #Bomber #Crashed #Crew #Ejected #Safely

South Dakota –

The four crew members of the B-1 supersonic bomber which crashed while landing in South Dakota, United States (US), managed to survive after throwing themselves out with parachutes. The cause of the crash of this US Air Force bomber is being investigated.

As reported ABC News and CBS News, Saturday (6/1/2024), the B-1 bomber crashed when it was about to land at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota on Thursday (4/1) evening local time. The aircraft carrying four crew members carried out previous training missions.

The 28th Bomber Wing at Ellsworth Air Force said in a statement that the accident occurred at around 17.50 local time, when the bomber was attempting to land.

“At the time of the accident, the aircraft was on a training mission,” the 28th Bomber Wing at Ellsworth Air Force said in a statement.

Fortunately, all four crew members on board the bomber managed to save themselves moments before the plane hit the ground.

“There were four crew members on board the plane. All four ejected safely,” explained the 28th Bomber Wing at Ellsworth Air Force Base.

Three of you are among them, according to reports Associated Press, suffered minor injuries and has received medical treatment at the military base. One other crew member had to undergo treatment in hospital due to the injuries he suffered, however the injuries were not life threatening.

