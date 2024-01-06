B-1 Supersonic Bomber Crashed in US, 4 Crew Ejected Safely

#Supersonic #Bomber #Crashed #Crew #Ejected #Safely

South Dakota

The four crew members of the B-1 supersonic bomber which crashed while landing in South Dakota, United States (US), managed to survive after throwing themselves out with parachutes. The cause of the crash of this US Air Force bomber is being investigated.

As reported ABC News and CBS News, Saturday (6/1/2024), the B-1 bomber crashed when it was about to land at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota on Thursday (4/1) evening local time. The aircraft carrying four crew members carried out previous training missions.

The 28th Bomber Wing at Ellsworth Air Force said in a statement that the accident occurred at around 17.50 local time, when the bomber was attempting to land.

“At the time of the accident, the aircraft was on a training mission,” the 28th Bomber Wing at Ellsworth Air Force said in a statement.

Fortunately, all four crew members on board the bomber managed to save themselves moments before the plane hit the ground.

“There were four crew members on board the plane. All four ejected safely,” explained the 28th Bomber Wing at Ellsworth Air Force Base.

Three of you are among them, according to reports Associated Press, suffered minor injuries and has received medical treatment at the military base. One other crew member had to undergo treatment in hospital due to the injuries he suffered, however the injuries were not life threatening.

Read the full news on the next page.

Also watch ‘When Japan Airlines Plane Burned After Crashing at Tokyo Haneda Airport’:

Also Read:  Thailand's progressive lawmaker sentenced to six years in prison for insulting royal family - CNN.co.jp

(nvc/idh)

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Don’t forget THIS bonus: It can bring hundreds of euros to your wallet! Such are the conditions
Don’t forget THIS bonus: It can bring hundreds of euros to your wallet! Such are the conditions
Posted on
War in Ukraine. Residents are fleeing Belgorod, analysts have indicated where Russia is preparing to attack
War in Ukraine. Residents are fleeing Belgorod, analysts have indicated where Russia is preparing to attack
Posted on
The iron broom will be moving soon. They set key dates in the companies
The iron broom will be moving soon. They set key dates in the companies
Posted on
New research says the planets Neptune and Uranus apparently have the same color
New research says the planets Neptune and Uranus apparently have the same color
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News