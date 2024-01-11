B. Netanyahu revealed what Israel will do to the residents of Gaza

#Netanyahu #revealed #Israel #residents #Gaza

VIDEO: B.Netanyahu: Israel does not intend to relocate the residents of Gaza and permanently occupy the Gaza Strip

B.Netanyahu: Israel does not intend to relocate the residents of Gaza

Still shot/Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said late Wednesday that Israel has “no intention of permanently occupying the Gaza Strip or displacing its civilian population,” rejecting calls by hard-right ministers to restore Israeli settlements in the territory and encourage Palestinian emigration.

The prime minister’s English-language social media video comes on the eve of a highly charged case accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

“I want to make a few things clear,” Netanyahu said. – Israel has no intention of permanently occupying the Gaza Strip or relocating its civilian population. Israel is fighting Hamas terrorists, not the Palestinian people, and we are doing so in full compliance with international law.”

“Our goal is to get rid of Hamas terrorists in Gaza and free the hostages.” Once this is achieved, Gaza can be demilitarized and de-radicalized, creating an opportunity for a better future for Israel and the Palestinians,” he said.

VIDEO: B.Netanyahu: Israel does not intend to relocate the residents of Gaza and permanently occupy the Gaza Strip

Party member: Netanyahu told me two weeks ago that this is a good idea

Meanwhile, a senior member of his Likud party claimed on Wednesday that Netanyahu had previously expressed support for the idea of ​​relocating Palestinians outside the Gaza Strip, but abandoned the idea in the face of opposition from the United States.

“The prime minister told me in this room two weeks ago that it’s a good idea,” Knesset member Danny Danon told The Times of Israel, seemingly confirming an earlier report that the prime minister had told a Likud caucus meeting that he was seeking more favorable terms ” for voluntary” migration.

/Scanpix photo/Danny Danon

“Our problem is [rasti] countries that would like to accept residents of the Gaza Strip, and we are working on it,” Netanyahu allegedly said in response to D. Danon’s question during the party’s weekly meeting in the Knesset.

“We had a group meeting a few weeks ago when I asked him about voluntary resettlement and he said it was a good idea and that it was not easy to find countries that would accept Gazans,” Danon confirmed, adding that he understood that Netanyahu changed his mind due to US pressure.

“In recent days, under pressure from several countries, he has stated that this is not the government’s position and Israel does not encourage it. [JAV valstybės sekretorius Antony] Blinken said he received assurances,” the lawmaker said.

The Prime Minister’s office refused to comment on D. Danon’s statements.

At a press conference in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, Blinken told reporters that Palestinian civilians “must not be pressured to leave Gaza,” adding that Netanyahu “reaffirmed to me today that this is not the policy of the Israeli government.”

Israel’s secret negotiations: they wanted to relocate the Palestinians to an African country

The so-called “voluntary” resettlement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip has previously been identified as becoming the main official policy of the Israeli government. A senior official said Israel was in talks with several countries about a possible Palestinian resettlement, according to The Times of Israel.

As journalists have learned, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition has been secretly negotiating with other countries, including the Democratic Republic of Congo, to accept thousands of immigrants from the Gaza Strip.

“Congo will be ready to receive migrants, and we are also negotiating with other countries,” said a senior source in the security cabinet.

read more

Israeli forces continue fighting in southern and central Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces say fighting continues against Hamas fighters in the southern Gaza town of Khan Younis and Maghazi in the central part of the enclave.

According to the military, in one incident in Maghazi, soldiers from the Golani Brigade spotted three Hamas gunmen coming out of a tunnel. A plane hit the armed fighters.

dpa/Scanpix/Israeli soldiers in the Gaza Strip

In another incident, Israeli forces noted, Yiftah Brigade reservists spotted eight Hamas attackers moving toward a school in Maghazi and killed them with sniper fire.

Meanwhile, in Chan Yunis, soldiers from the Givati ​​Brigade reportedly spotted three Hamas gunmen leaving a building where weapons were stored and launched an airstrike.

In the same city, the Commando Brigade captured two Hamas attackers, one of whom planted an explosive device while the other watched from a rooftop. The Israel Defense Forces said both agents were killed in a fighter jet strike.

The United Kingdom announces that a ship was attacked off the coast of Oman

The United Kingdom’s Maritime Trade Operations Department announced on social media that it had received a report of an attack on a ship off the coast of Oman.

While the exact circumstances remain unclear, the service said, “unknown voices are heard on the phone along with the captain’s voice,” and said they are “unable to make further contact with the vessel at this time.”

Shipping in the Middle East region has been disrupted in recent weeks by attacks by Yemen’s Houthis on ships in the Red Sea, which is some distance west of where this incident was recorded.

The Houthis claim they are targeting ships with ties to Israel. Some major shipping companies have reportedly diverted ships for safety reasons, disrupting supply routes.

A trial is set to begin in The Hague, claiming that Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip is genocide

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will today begin hearing arguments that Israel is committing genocide by continuing its war in the Gaza Strip.

The Republic of South Africa, which brought the case to the UN’s highest court in The Hague, is asking the ICJ to take urgent action to “prevent further, grave and irreparable harm to the rights of the Palestinian people under the Genocide Convention, which continue to be violated with impunity”.

AFP/”Scanpix” photo/Palestinian writes down the name of the deceased

This comes at a time when the offensive in the Gaza Strip, launched in response to the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel, during which the militants killed 1.2 thousand. people, mostly civilians, and took 240 people hostage, which is still ongoing.

Israel reacted furiously to the request, calling it “baseless” and a “blood libel”. He claims he is acting in self-defense to protect Israelis and destroy Hamas. The country’s biggest supporter, the United States, dismissed the case as “unfounded.”

Legal teams from both countries will have the same amount of time – about three hours – to present their arguments, with South Africa opening the floor on Thursday and Israel responding on Friday. A decision will be made at a later date, but it could be announced within a few weeks.

Military analysts: Hamas military forces are currently neither defeated nor destroyed

Hamas released video footage showing its fighters fighting Israeli forces in the northern Gaza Strip, military analysts said, and said it still had a “strong and cohesive command and control network” in the Gaza Strip.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) and the Critical Threats Project (CTP) said Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups continue to attack Israeli forces “despite [Izraelio kariuomenė] January 6 announced that it had “disbanded” 12 Hamas battalions in the northern part of the Gaza Strip.

/Scanpix photo/Israel’s war against Hamas

But Hamas’ military forces are “neither defeated nor destroyed at this time,” according to the latest ISW and CTP battlefield assessment.

On Wednesday, Palestinian fighters from three other armed groups continued to attack Israeli forces in central Gaza, while fighting continued in southern Khan Yunis.

There were no reports of rockets fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, while Hezbollah and other militants in southern Lebanon carried out two attacks against northern Israel, according to US think tanks.

The UK has warned Yemeni rebels to end attacks on ships in the Red Sea

UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps on Wednesday warned Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels to end attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

He told Sky News that he had no doubt that Tehran was contributing to the attacks and supplying weapons and intelligence.

“Enough,” declared the secretary.

Scanpix/AP photo/Yemen’s Houthis filmed themselves seizing a ship in the Red Sea

We have to make it clear to the Houthis that this has to stop, and this is my simple message to them today: This message is one and only: ‘Watch this space,'” Shapps said.

Later on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also accused Iran of being responsible for a series of attacks by Yemeni rebels in the Red Sea.

“Iran has helped these attacks by providing technology, equipment, intelligence, information, and they are having a real impact on people,” he told reporters.

The attacks endanger the sea transit route, which accounts for up to 12 percent of global trade, so the United States last month established an international naval task force to protect Red Sea shipping.

The Houthis say they are targeting ships linked to Israel, but Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, the commander of US naval forces in the Middle East, says dozens of countries are linked to the ships that were attacked.

VIDEO: B.Netanyahu: Israel does not intend to relocate the residents of Gaza

