B365 – BREAKING | Serious accident at Piața Unirii, in the Horoscop Hotel area. Witness: One person was injured • Bucharest News

A serious accident took place a short time ago in Bucharest, in the Horoscop Hotel area at Piața Unirii. Two cars are involved, one of which has overturned and is resting on the curb at Pasaj Unirii, on the direction of Dimitrie Cantemir Boulevard.

In the shock of the first minutes after the accident, a witness was convinced that a person, whom he saw lying on the asphalt, died as a result of the impact, but this information was not confirmed, fortunately. The person was injured.

On Wednesday evening, December 20, 2023, around 18:00, a serious accident occurred in the Horoscop Hotel area at Piața Unirii. A member of the “Info Trafic Bucuresti si Ilfov ⚠️” community announced the incident on the Facebook group he belongs to:

Now at the Horoscope at the Unions, George T.

One person was injured.

Photo source: Facebook video capture/ Info Trafic Bucuresti and Ilfov ⚠️/ George T. The Bucharest Transport Company (STB) announced that lines 76, 313, 116 and 381 were blocked and diverted for 25 minutes (in the time interval 18:10 – 18:35), in the Dimitrie Cantemir Boulevard/ Bibescu Vodă Street area.

For now, it is not known how the road accident happened.

Photo source: Facebook/ Traffic Info Bucharest and Ilfov ⚠️/ Cristina D.

The news is being updated. We will return with information.