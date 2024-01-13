Bà gasy in classic version

Yesterday at the AFT, the Miangaly Choir presented Malagasy titles in a classical music style.

The Miangaly Choir delighted the audience with a memorable classical concert at the AFT Andavamamba yesterday afternoon. Under the direction of Antsanirina Rakotoarimino, the choir dazzled the audience with its vocal harmonies in soprano, alto, tenor and baritone.

The first part of the show was devoted to six titles by Claudio Monteverdi, a poignant way of paying tribute to this 17th century Italian composer. Among the pieces performed were “Domine Ad adiuvandum”, “Cantate Domino”, “Vago auaugletto”, “Hor ch’el ciel e la terra”, “Cosi sol d’una chiarra fonte viva”, and “Beatus Vir”. The Miangaly Choir transported the audience into the enchanting world of classical music with its unique voices and undeniable talent.

The second part of the concert began with the famous internationally recognized South African song “The Lion Sleeps Tonight”, demonstrating the Malagasy ability to perform covers as well as classical artists. They then presented a musical piece composed by Johnny Clegg dedicated to Nelson Mandela, entitled “Asimbonanga”.

During this captivating hour, the audience focused entirely on the concert, enjoying every moment. The last part was reserved for “Bà gasy” in a classic version, a highly anticipated moment. However, the Miangaly Choir concluded the show in style with a second rendition of “Diavolana Fenomanana”.

Nicole Rafalimananjara

Also Read:  The Bar Association is also investigating possible bribery by Khalid Kasem | Media

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

FOREIGN TRADE – Madagascar strengthens its eligibility within AGOA
FOREIGN TRADE – Madagascar strengthens its eligibility within AGOA
Posted on
On Saturday morning, snow and ice in Latvia make driving difficult, drivers should be careful
On Saturday morning, snow and ice in Latvia make driving difficult, drivers should be careful
Posted on
NOS closes search for Oog-stem earlier, last chance this weekend | Media
NOS closes search for Oog-stem earlier, last chance this weekend | Media
Posted on
Valmieri will start the Estonian tour with a match in Tallinn – Floorball – Sportacentrs.com
Valmieri will start the Estonian tour with a match in Tallinn – Floorball – Sportacentrs.com
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News