Bà gasy in classic version

Yesterday at the AFT, the Miangaly Choir presented Malagasy titles in a classical music style.

The Miangaly Choir delighted the audience with a memorable classical concert at the AFT Andavamamba yesterday afternoon. Under the direction of Antsanirina Rakotoarimino, the choir dazzled the audience with its vocal harmonies in soprano, alto, tenor and baritone.

The first part of the show was devoted to six titles by Claudio Monteverdi, a poignant way of paying tribute to this 17th century Italian composer. Among the pieces performed were “Domine Ad adiuvandum”, “Cantate Domino”, “Vago auaugletto”, “Hor ch’el ciel e la terra”, “Cosi sol d’una chiarra fonte viva”, and “Beatus Vir”. The Miangaly Choir transported the audience into the enchanting world of classical music with its unique voices and undeniable talent.

The second part of the concert began with the famous internationally recognized South African song “The Lion Sleeps Tonight”, demonstrating the Malagasy ability to perform covers as well as classical artists. They then presented a musical piece composed by Johnny Clegg dedicated to Nelson Mandela, entitled “Asimbonanga”.

During this captivating hour, the audience focused entirely on the concert, enjoying every moment. The last part was reserved for “Bà gasy” in a classic version, a highly anticipated moment. However, the Miangaly Choir concluded the show in style with a second rendition of “Diavolana Fenomanana”.

Nicole Rafalimananjara