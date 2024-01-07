Baas Van Dale believes that Oh Oh Cherso has a lasting influence on Dutch | Media

#Baas #Van #Dale #believes #Cherso #lasting #influence #Dutch #Media

The RTL reality series Oh Oh Cherso has permanently influenced the Dutch language. This was stated by editor-in-chief Ton den Boon Fat Van Dale Saturday evening in the radio program Follow spot.

According to Den Boon, many erotic abbreviations that were used in the series and subsequently became nationally known are still common in the language of young people, especially after more than ten years.

In Oh Oh Cherso it followed a group of residents from The Hague who went on holiday to the Greek seaside resort of Hersonissos. The reality series on RTL 5 was a great success and attracted one and a half million viewers per episode in the first season. There were three more sequels, in which holidays were celebrated in Tyrol and Mallorca. The last series was broadcast in 2016.

“Oh Oh Cherso has come to symbolize a group of people who like to go on holiday in an accessible way and have a lot of fun in the field of drink and sex,” said Den Boon.

The term has stuck in the language of young people, he notices. Even though the program has not been on television for eight years. “Children who are currently taking their final exams are still looking for that Oh Oh Cherso-feeling.”

Teenagers still use words from Oh Oh Cherso

The linguist finds it particularly striking that much of the jargon that was regularly used in the program is still alive among teenagers.

Den Boon mentioned the terms PINO, which stands for “potentially interesting fuck object”, ODOL as an alternative to describe a morning erection and WOKNOK, the female variant of the morning erection, as examples.

The editor-in-chief of the Van Dale acknowledged that it “is not the most elevated jargon. But they have permanently entered the colloquial language of young people. Usually such terms eventually disappear again. But it surprises me how persistent these language forms are still present, also in the media.”

The words mentioned are not yet included in the Van DaleDen Boon added.

