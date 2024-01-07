Baba Vanga, white brotherhood and Marxism – the death of Todor Zhivkov’s daughter is still a mystery

#Baba #Vanga #white #brotherhood #Marxism #death #Todor #Zhivkovs #daughter #mystery

This year alone, there have already been at least two versions of the death of the daughter of the Bulgarian communist dictator Todor Zhivkov in 1981, and a recent publication tries to disprove the theory of suicide. But Lyudmila Zhivkova’s life is actually more interesting than her death: she proves the absurdity of the national communism that appeared in various forms in the Balkans from Yugoslavia to Romania from the 1970s. This trend in Bulgaria happened to be intertwined with the Slavic messianic ideology of the “white brotherhood”, esoteric teachings and Marxism-Leninism.

Modern Bulgaria has its own “Kennedy murder” in the same way as America, only the Bulgarians are even more mysterious in some respects: for them it is not even certain that a murder took place. So, of course, it is difficult to catch the culprits – if they even existed. In any case, new theories appear in the Bulgarian press month after month, year after year, about what actually happened in 1981, when the first man of the communist dictatorship there, Todor Zhivkov his daughter died. In addition, the 39-year-old mother of two was a politician herself, as a minister she was the main controller of Bulgarian cultural life between 1971 and 1981.

He also writes about Bulgaria in the seventies Stefano Buttonithe Hungarian-Italian historian The long-awaited West in the history of Eastern Europe. On the one hand, the Florentine researcher compares the Bulgarian system created by Party Secretary General and President Todor Zsivkov to the slow socio-economic decline of Hungary in Kádár, and on the other hand – on an ideological basis – Ceausescu He compares it with Romania. Both failed in 1989 – but Zhivkov avoided the fate of Ceausescu, who was executed along with his wife.

Although Zhivkov was also indicted after the regime change, he did not comply with the curfew, and in the nineties he built his own “second personality cult” while visiting Bulgaria. His loyal companion and bodyguard at that time was none other than the later (right-wing) prime minister, Boyko Borisovwhose party, GERB, is still in power and governs in a grand coalition.

Ceausescu’s wife, Elena many people used to compare her with Zhivkov’s daughter: both of them had serious political ambitions, and also had “scientific” careers – at least on paper. In addition, both of them owe their careers to the kinship with the number one leader, i.e. nepotism.

AFP – Elena Ceausescu 1989-ben.

However, while Zhivkov’s daughter studied at the universities of three countries (Bulgaria, the Soviet Union, England), the uneducated Elena was only a “scientist” in her own imagination and at the level of Romanian propaganda.

According to Bottoni, who narrows the reign of Todor Zhivkov to the period between 1962 and 1989, a nationalist regression similar to that of Romania was evident in Bulgaria’s policy towards minorities, primarily Turks and Muslims. From 1984, the Turks in Bulgaria were subjected to a series of severe repressions: among other things, they were forced to change their names, the Turkish language, traditional clothing and even their folk music were banned. After the borders were opened in 1989, 300,000 to 360,000 of them fled due to various retaliatory measures.

This national communism – whose Ceausescu (Romanian) and Milosevic (Yugoslav, Serbian) versions are better known in Hungary – was the forerunner Ludmila Zsivkovawho was, of course, long dead when his father began the forcible assimilation of the Bulgarian Turks.

We will never know what Zhivkova would have said about violence, since one of her main aspirations was to bring the Third World and developed countries closer together and to initiate a kind of peace movement. This included the so-called “Flag of Peace” initiative, which under the motto of “Unity, Creativity and Beauty” organized an international children’s parliament and children’s assembly in Bulgaria, and on Mount Vitosa a huge bell stand, belfry – actually four huge pylons – also reminds of the 1979 and event.

The name Flag of Peace and the symbol system used on the belfry are related by a Russian émigré esoteric writer, philosopher, Nicholas Roerich with his teachings and his 1935 international peace initiative. Bottoni relates the resurgence of Bulgarian nationalist aspirations partly to Zhivkova’s activities, however much Lyudmila emphasized peace and beauty – following Roerich – in contrast to other politicians of Eastern Europe, who constantly repeated the class struggle.

The historian dealing with the Balkan countries, Mitzvah in Jordan he is of the same opinion as Bottoni. According to him, the most interesting moment of the strengthening of Bulgarian nationalism in the seventies is connected with Zhivkova, who

until his death in 1981, he was the all-powerful director of the country’s cultural policy.

According to Micov, Lyudmila’s activities “brought about a significant cultural fusion in public life.” Zhivkova was “extremely popular among intellectuals” because she “showed a great interest in the re-evaluation of the Bulgarian historical past and the achievements of Bulgarian culture.” Moreover, he was “attracted to a mysticism far removed from Marxism. He organized the large-scale state celebration on the occasion of the 1300th anniversary of Bulgarian statehood in 1981,” writes the Bulgaria expert.

Kurita KAKU / Gamma-Rapho / Getty Images – Portrait of Todor Zhivkov, President of Bulgaria on March 15, 1978 in Tokyo, Japan.

However, this year was not only a celebration, as Lyudmila’s “death under suspicious circumstances” also occurred in 1981. How mysterious the case is is illustrated by the contradictory explanations that have been circulating ever since. There is no reliable historical work on all of this, so we can only flash a few of the existing legends.

The English Wikipedia entry states, for example, that Zhivkova died of a brain tumor. The Hungarian article also adopts this version, but quotes her husband, Ivan Szlavkovot, who said his wife was poisoned with ricin. The husband did not know that the woman had suffered from a brain tumor. The Bulgarian article cites the official medical report that Lyudmila died of a sudden stroke due to severe “circulation and breathing problems”. According to the German article, not a single forensic medical expert examined the body, and the official report was written by, among others, Todor Zhivkov’s brother-in-law, Lyudmila’s uncle, Maleev signed by professor. Moreover, it was later revealed that he was not even in Bulgaria at the time of his death, but was on a business trip to Florence.

Ilya Prokopovthe former director of the Bulgarian National History Museum, told an online newspaper in Plovdiv in May this year that Lyudmila

they helped me die.

The death of the politician overseeing Bulgarian cultural life is reported by the Romanian Jurnalul.ro and the Russian Arkady Vakszberg referring to his book, he considers the possibility that the Soviet secret services could have had something to do with Lyudmila’s death. The Romanian article notes that even his own father was not convinced of Zhivkova’s natural death. Thus, he did not rule out “external intervention” later, nor did Todor Zhivkov himself after losing power. According to the Spanish Wikipedia article, Zhivkova became depressed before her death and did not even go to work, allegedly because a corruption case was discovered in her office. The Spanish article also refers to Vaksberg and writes: the Soviets did not trust Zhivkova, they were afraid that if she took over the management of Bulgaria, she would lead the country out of the Soviet zone of power. But even this version is further twisted by the Spanish Wikipedia page, according to which suicide is not ruled out either, to which Zhivkova could have been pressured by the Kremlin.

Lyudmila’s murder is therefore not at all certain, but the theory of suicide was refuted just a few days ago, in October 2023, by a Bulgarian publicist in the online version of the newspaper Trud. Although Borjan Gagova according to this version is one of the most common, he believes that Lyudmila Zhivkova would hardly have taken a lethal dose of medicine when she was still making big plans.

Arcanum Digital Science Library / Népszabadság, June 1980 (Volume 38, No. 127-151) 1980-06-12 / No. 136 – János Kádár, the first secretary of the Central Committee of the Hungarian Socialist Workers Party, received Ljudmila Zsivková, the Member of the Political Committee of the Bulgarian Communist Party, Chairman of the Cultural Committee of the Bulgarian People’s Republic in 1980.

We will not further detail information that is totally contradictory, unreliable or deliberately confused. One thing is for sure, many people inside and outside Bulgaria had an interest in Lyudmila’s death. At the same time, the tragedy continues to preoccupy the Bulgarian press, which is why more and more explanations about his death appear regularly.

Instead of the Sovietization of the Balkans, “there will be a Balkanization of Communism”

Ferenc Fejtőthe Hungarian writer, publicist and historian The history of people’s democracies discussed the separation of Yugoslavia and Albania from the Soviet bloc after World War II. Meanwhile, he also described the process during which, from the second half of the fifties, Romania took a separate path within the “socialist camp”. In this regard, Fejtő recalled Pierre Hassner saying that “instead of the conquest of communism in the Balkans, the balkanization of communism will occur.”

Historians now add Bulgaria to these countries and rather characterize their politics with the ideology of national communism. Enver Hoxha, Tito and Ceausescu In addition, Todor Zsivkov, the Bulgarian dictator, whose national communism reached such a point in 1989, for example, that he started the largest wave of refugees in post-World War II Europe, is rarely mentioned in Hungary. This proved to be true until the end of the 1980s, because first the South Slavic wars and then the Russian invasion launched against Ukraine from 2022 surpassed the Bulgarian measures with their negative effects. According to the most conservative estimates, Zhivkov’s name is associated with the expulsion of at least 300,000 Bulgarian Turks: on the one hand, he opened the Turkish border to them, and on the other hand, he tried to “Bulgarianize” them using violent methods.

In fact, Tito Milosevic, Ceausescu and Zhivkov did nothing more than “water down” the Marxist-Leninist ideology with the nationalist ideas characteristic of their country in the name of national communism. From these “local mixes” specific ideological distortions were then created.

Bottoni states about Lyudmila Zhivkova that

he was a politician with an eclectic education who did not take kindly to the orthodoxy advocated by the Soviets, and in fact, together with other KB members, participated in a spiritual community called the “white brotherhood”, where such – officially forbidden – trends as theosophy, Indian teachings, astrology.

According to Bottoni, the minister of culture skillfully alternated the opening towards the West with the support of pre-war cultural nationalism. It is certain that Zhivkova’s openness to the world made her thinking unique among the political leaders of the Eastern bloc. He was touched by Eastern religions and certain esoteric ideas.

It examines Zhivkova’s “mental escape” from Marxism Victoria Vitanova-Kerber in a study. In general, the author contrasts the esoteric teachings of the elites with “folk esotericism”, superstitions, and the beliefs of the “lower” social strata. At the same time, in the case of “socialist Bulgaria”, he notices a mixture of the two. Sigurnosz Darzsavna, the state security, for example, used fortune tellers, seers, and fortune tellers to obtain information.

In Bulgaria, the Suggestion State Research Institute was founded in 1966 under the supervision of the Ministry of Education. The founder of the institute, Georgi Lozanov he also dealt with hypnosis and telepathy. With the help of the method he called suggestopedia – by activating unused areas of the brain – it was possible, in his opinion, to speed up human learning. Lozanov also used the relaxation methods of “Shavasana” yoga to aid learning.

At the end of the 1970s, suggestopedia was introduced as an experimental method in several Bulgarian schools and was mainly used in talent management, with the support of Lyudmila Zhivkova.

MHSZ / Fortepan – Bulgaria, Sofia, opposite the Lenin monument, right on Trapezica Street in 1977.

In the meantime, Lozanov came into contact with the still living representatives of the esoteric school who Peter Deunov, i.e. they represented the doctrines of the Universal White Brotherhood of Beinsza Douno under their adopted name. According to Deunov’s views announced in 1914, a new, “sixth race” will carry and represent the new culture in the coming Age of Aquarius. This new race roughly corresponded to the Slavs, and within it the Bulgarians would have been given a distinguished role in Deunov’s esoteric, pagan, theosophical and anthroposophical worldview. It was a kind of mixture of esoteric racism and Slavic messianism Nicholas Goodrick-Clarke according to a British historian.

Lozanov also visited the settlement called Izgrev (Sunrise), which was founded by Deunov and his followers in 1921. Beinsza Douno’s works also spread in communist Bulgaria. According to Vitanova-Kerber, this can also be explained by the fact that the official Bulgarian Orthodox Church was extremely strictly controlled, so popular esotericism provided answers to transcendental questions of life, birth and death that the state-controlled clergy could not answer.

An example is Baba Vanga (Vangelia Gusterova) is the cult of the blind fortune teller, which turned into a minor industry in Bulgaria after the regime change, but even during the Soviet-style system, tens of thousands visited the fortune-telling woman every year. At the same time, the state settled on popular esotericism, for example, Baba Vanga was moved from his original residence to another village, where he could continue his fortune-telling activities. Here, a government employee collected the fees from the visitors, who waited for weeks to get into the fortune teller.

There are those who believe that Baba Vanga was also used by the Bulgarian state security, at least Bulgarian secret agents abounded in her surroundings. It is also possible that Bulgarian agents working as taxi drivers and hotel maids in the area provided the fortuneteller with information, for example, so that she could know in advance what famous personality was coming to her, and they could prepare her from the “client’s” biography. They could also use confidential personal data for this. Thus, although Baba Vanga may have been blind, and it is not certain that she really foresaw the future, she may have had accurate information about the past.

We also know that Leonid Brezhnev also visited Baba Vanga, so not only the Bulgarian, but also the Soviet Party General Secretary visited the fortuneteller.

By the way, Baba Vanga also received a salary from the Lozanov State Research Institute of Suggestology, where, for example, they also dealt with “skin vision”. The works of Deunov, who preached the doctrines of the White Brotherhood, were tolerated during communist Bulgaria (at least from the 1960s onwards) because he hid them in his apartment in Sofia between the two wars Georgi Dimitrovotthe leader of the Bulgarian communists after 1945, and during the Second World War it sheltered Todor Zhivkov, who was hiding in the countryside.

The White Brotherhood survived communist rule in Bulgaria as a “hidden stream”, and the cult was revived after the regime change there. However, Lyudmila could no longer afford this. Todor Zhivkov learned from his daughter’s death – whatever caused it – and after Lyudmila’s death in 1981, the party leader himself replaced several leaders who owed their appointment to Zhivkova.

However, Lyudmila’s influence – even if not necessarily regarding esoteric teachings – still prevails in Bulgarian culture. Similar to Ceausescu’s Daco-Romanian theory of Romania, Zhivkova’s favorite historians tried to show a kind of continuity between ancient Thracian and modern Bulgarian culture. If not as much “blood” continuity as the Romanians, they at least tried to prove the continuation of the cultural heritage in Sofia. This tendency, as well as the “inventing” of mystical Thracian cults and religions, the restoration program of the Bulgarian medieval castles, the 1300-year-old cult of Bulgaria, and the restoration of monuments, at the same time, belong to the cultural heritage that Lyudmila Zhivkova left behind.