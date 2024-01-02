Babiš’s New Year’s speech: our country prospered, under Fial’s government it is getting poorer

MP and head of the ANO movement Andrej Babiš devoted his New Year’s speech to criticizing the government. He posted it on Tuesday afternoon on all his social networks. He started the video with a New Year’s wish to the citizens and recalled the shooting at the Faculty of Arts of the Charles University. He then went on to list the successes that the ANO movement would bring to the Czech Republic until the end of 2021. He followed that up with criticism of the government, which, according to Babiš, is responsible for the country’s poverty and stagnation.

Andrej Babiš did not leave a single thread dry on the government. In the video, he mentioned both the decline of businesses and the dramatic rise in prices and inflation. “Our country is stagnating and impoverishing. We have gone back five years, people’s standard of living has dropped significantly and their savings have depreciated, real wages in our country have fallen the most out of all developed countries,” said Babiš. He also said that the gray economy is thriving in the Czech Republic, while foreign investors “avoid it.”

According to Andrej Babiš, “this year, we can give Fial’s government at least two good thumbs up,” by which he encouraged citizens to participate in the European, regional and senate elections, which, according to him, are essential for the future of the Czech Republic and Europe. Above all, he emphasized the June elections to the European Parliament.

Criticism also concerned Prime Minister Petr Fiala (ODS) himself, whom he accused several times of lying and bad representation abroad. “Instead of the prime minister solving the problems, he talks about his bad mood and goes to Germany to buy Nutella,” said Babiš. “To somehow [Petr Fiala] he defended the complete inaction of the coalition of five, so he is blatantly appropriating our work,” continued the former prime minister.

The speech continued by saying that the Czech Republic has “never in history had such an arrogant, amateurish and incompetent government headed by a completely incompetent prime minister who not only primarily defends the interests of Brussels and Ukraine, but who is completely detached from reality in the Czech Republic”.

