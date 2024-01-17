Baby born on a roundabout near Zelhem in the Achterhoek

Bronckhorst police. To be on the safe side, an ambulance was sent to the roundabout

NOS Nieuws•vandaag, 13:19

A baby was born this morning at a roundabout near Zelhem in the Achterhoek.

“In the presence of the police officers present, the boy named Ties was born in the car,” the police told Omroep Gelderland. “He is in good health.”

Just after midnight, the woman was in the car with her husband and mother on the way to the Slingeland Hospital in Doetinchem. But 7 kilometers from the hospital it turned out that the baby was not waiting. The car was stopped at a roundabout and the woman gave birth there without any problems.

The woman’s mother is a midwife and was able to provide support. Police and ambulance workers also reported to the scene.

