Baby food melts away excess kilos so quickly

#Baby #food #melts #excess #kilos #quickly

Losing weight with baby food – does it really work? Potatoes, colorful vegetables, fruits and even meat can be pureed and consumed. Due to their nutrient density and high volume, they ensure a long-lasting feeling of satiety. The baby food diet promises great weight loss success in a very short time. However, it is not a long-term solution and, like any crash diet, it also carries risks. We reveal here what exactly is behind the diet and what needs to be taken into account.

In the clip: This is how the baby food diet works

What is the baby food diet?

In the world of diets, there are constantly new trends and unusual approaches to getting rid of excess kilos. One of these methods is the baby food diet. More and more people swear by it pureed foods to lose weight effectively. This diet is considered a simple and convenient way to lose weight. The idea behind it is that baby food low in calories and rich in nutrients and therefore represents a healthy alternative to other crash diets. Because there will be a lot involved colorful vegetables, fruits and meat eaten. But how does this unusual diet work and is it recommended? We’re getting to the bottom of the matter.

Lose weight quickly with baby food: This is how it works

The baby food diet is based on the concept that pureed foods less calories included as usual meals. By eating baby food as Main source of food You can therefore achieve a reduced calorie intake and lose weight. The basis of the baby food diet is eating several small meals a day, consisting primarily of pureed fruits and vegetables. There are up to per day 14 jars of baby food allowed, which is about two kilograms of porridge and 1,200 kilocalories corresponds. Depending on the contents, one serving contains around 50 to 150 calories. Only water and unsweetened tea are drunk throughout the day. Additionally is a balanced meal a day inside. This consists of lean meat and steamed vegetables. Dairy products and grains are eliminated from the diet.

Advantages of the baby food diet: What benefits does the diet offer and who is it suitable for?

The baby food diet offers several benefits for anyone looking to lose weight. First is the porridge simply prepared and does not require sophisticated cooking skills. It is enough to puree fruits and vegetables and consume them as meals. Second is baby food as a rule Low in calories and yet rich in nutrients such as vitamins, fiber and antioxidants. This way you provide the body with important nutrients while controlling your calorie intake.

However, the baby food diet is not suitable for everyone. It is primarily intended for people who want to lose weight quickly and a short-term solution seek. People with certain health conditions should consult a healthcare professional before starting this diet.

The right preparation: How can you make baby porridge yourself and which ingredients are suitable for it?

Preparing baby food is quite easy. To make your own baby food, you need fresh ingredients such as fruit, vegetables and meat. It is important to be mature and high quality ingredients to ensure that the baby food is rich in nutrients and tastes good.

To make your own baby food, you can boil, steam or bake the selected ingredients and then puree them. Add water or broth if necessary to reach desired consistency.

Here are some examples of suitable ingredients:

Fruit: Apples, pears, bananas, berries (e.g. strawberries, blueberries), peaches, mangoes, avocado

Apples, pears, bananas, berries (e.g. strawberries, blueberries), peaches, mangoes, avocado Vegetables: Carrots, potatoes, sweet potatoes, broccoli, spinach, pumpkin, zucchini, cucumber

Carrots, potatoes, sweet potatoes, broccoli, spinach, pumpkin, zucchini, cucumber Meat and fish: Chicken, turkey, beef, salmon, cod

Our tip: We’ll tell you how to lose weight with fish.

Recipes for the baby food diet: What simple and delicious recipes are there for a balanced baby food diet?

Instead of using ready-made baby food jars, prepare the meals yourself. This saves you money, as finished glasses are significantly more expensive. This also gives you an overview of the ingredients.

Here are some delicious recipes for the baby food diet:

These recipes are just examples and there are countless variations that you can adapt depending on your preference and availability of ingredients. It’s important to try different combinations so that you get a variety of nutrients.

The baby food flash diet: Is losing weight really healthy?

Although the baby food flash diet short term results delivers, there are some Think about it regarding her long-term effects on health.

First of all, it is important to understand that babies require different nutrition than adults. Baby food is specifically tailored to the needs of infants and young children and does not contain all the nutrients that an adult body needs. An exclusive diet of baby food can lead to one Lack of certain nutrients lead, such as proteins, healthy fats and complex carbohydrates.

In addition, a lightning diet, regardless of the type of food, can lead to one Yo-Yo Effect lead. If you return to your normal diet after completing the diet, there is a risk that you will quickly gain back the pounds you lost. This is because the Metabolism shut down during a diet becomes.

Die digestion starts already in Can. The longer and more thoroughly you chew, the more saliva is produced. This contains enzymes that break down carbohydrates. Since baby food does not have to be chewed, this step is eliminated or significantly shortened. In addition, thorough chewing strengthens the Teeth, Jawbone and facial muscles. The baby food diet is therefore not suitable as a long-term solution.

Healthy and sustainable weight loss usually requires a balanced diet, regular physical activity and responsible use of calories. Unfortunately, there is no magic solution to rapid weight loss. To achieve lasting results is one long-term lifestyle change necessary.

This is how you can avoid the yo-yo effect after the baby food diet

To avoid the yo-yo effect after a baby food diet, it is important to gradually return to a balanced and healthy diet after the diet ends. Here are some tips that can help:

Slow reintroduction of solid food: Instead of abruptly returning to your normal diet, it is better to introduce solid foods gradually. Start with light meals consisting of lean proteins, vegetables, and whole grains to slowly acclimate the stomach to solid foods.

Portion control: Make sure to keep an eye on portion sizes and eat reasonable amounts of food. It is important to find a healthy balance between calorie intake and calorie expenditure in order to maintain the weight you have achieved.

Sport: Physical activity plays an important role in maintaining your desired weight. Exercise regularly and maintain an active lifestyle to boost metabolism and increase calorie consumption.

Balanced nutrition: Eating a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, healthy fats, and whole grains will help you maintain your weight. Avoid processed foods, sugary snacks, and high-fat foods.

Long-term habit change: Instead of relying on short-term diets, focus on making long-term changes to your lifestyle. Include healthy habits in your everyday life and find joy in a varied and nutritious diet.

Looking for support: It may be helpful to seek support from nutritionists to discuss individual needs and goals and develop an appropriate nutrition plan that is tailored to your body.

Also interesting: The rice paper diet is currently very trendy – we’ll tell you what’s behind it.