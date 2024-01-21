Baby Girl Found in Bushes in Bali, Brought to Hospital by Nana Mirdad

#Baby #Girl #Bushes #Bali #Brought #Hospital #Nana #Mirdad

Jakarta

The baby girl was found in the bushes near the villa belonging to Hanna Natasya Maria Mirdad or Nana Mirdad in Denpasar City, Bali. The baby was taken to hospital for treatment.

Reported by detikBali, the baby was found by housekeeper Nana Mirdad, Antika, on Saturday (20/1/2024), at around 10.00 WITA. He heard the sound of a baby crying when he was about to go to the shop.

“The witness (Antika Sari) found the baby while passing through Jalan Sekar Sari Gang Tagtag, East Denpasar,” said Head of Public Relations Section (Kasi Humas) Denpasar Police AKP I Ketut Sukadi to detikBali, Saturday (20/1/2024).

The baby was found not wearing clothes. Antika then took the baby. He then covered the baby with a cloth that was carried in the motorbike seat.

The baby was then taken by Nana Mirdad to Bali Mandara Hospital. The baby’s condition is stable and undergoing treatment.

“The baby’s condition is stable with a body weight of 2,300 grams, currently he is still being treated at RSBM,” explained Sukadi.

Read more here

(lir/take)

Also Read:  "She was a very serious, conscientious girl. An angel." Andrada died at the age of 16, on the eve of Christmas, due to a drunk driver. She dreamed of becoming a police officer

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

In the Saeima: Companies cooperating with Russia could be denied participation in public procurement
In the Saeima: Companies cooperating with Russia could be denied participation in public procurement
Posted on
Baby Girl Found in Bushes in Bali, Brought to Hospital by Nana Mirdad
Baby Girl Found in Bushes in Bali, Brought to Hospital by Nana Mirdad
Posted on
In the BK giant slalom, such a strong line-up that even PK Top20 drivers do not win – Winter sports – Sportacentrs.com
In the BK giant slalom, such a strong line-up that even PK Top20 drivers do not win – Winter sports – Sportacentrs.com
Posted on
“Digital twins”, a disruptive innovation that will accelerate the advancement of medicine
“Digital twins”, a disruptive innovation that will accelerate the advancement of medicine
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News