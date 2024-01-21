Baby Girl Found in Bushes in Bali, Brought to Hospital by Nana Mirdad

#Baby #Girl #Bushes #Bali #Brought #Hospital #Nana #Mirdad

Jakarta –

The baby girl was found in the bushes near the villa belonging to Hanna Natasya Maria Mirdad or Nana Mirdad in Denpasar City, Bali. The baby was taken to hospital for treatment.

Reported by detikBali, the baby was found by housekeeper Nana Mirdad, Antika, on Saturday (20/1/2024), at around 10.00 WITA. He heard the sound of a baby crying when he was about to go to the shop.

“The witness (Antika Sari) found the baby while passing through Jalan Sekar Sari Gang Tagtag, East Denpasar,” said Head of Public Relations Section (Kasi Humas) Denpasar Police AKP I Ketut Sukadi to detikBali, Saturday (20/1/2024).

The baby was found not wearing clothes. Antika then took the baby. He then covered the baby with a cloth that was carried in the motorbike seat.

The baby was then taken by Nana Mirdad to Bali Mandara Hospital. The baby’s condition is stable and undergoing treatment.

“The baby’s condition is stable with a body weight of 2,300 grams, currently he is still being treated at RSBM,” explained Sukadi.

