Baby spotted in cesspool

A newborn female survived neonaticide in Firaisantsoa Imanga, Tsiroanomandidy district. He was spotted in a cesspool on Tuesday morning.

The National Gendarmerie was informed of the facts by the head of the fokontany. According to the explanations he received, the latrines have not been used for a long time. A woman who was going to empty her pot around 6 a.m. noticed the baby inside. He’s still moving, from what she’s noticed.

The neighborhood pulled him out of the pit and quickly took him to the local Level II Basic Health Center. His state of health is apparently stable. He is in good hands while awaiting the progress of the procedure initiated by the gendarmerie.

The authorities are trying to identify all pregnant women and those who have recently given birth in their constituency. This should help the gendarmes at the Tsinjoarivo Imanga outpost to catch the person who committed this attempted murder of a newborn, a crime severely punished by law.

