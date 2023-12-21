Backpack Hero test – GAMEPOD.hu PC / Switch test

#Backpack #Hero #test #GAMEPOD.hu #Switch #test

Is there anything new to bring to the bustling world of fantasy roguelite RPGs? The feat is rarely accomplished, but Fortunately, Backpack Hero appeared with new ideas in its bag.

Bag and patch

Even though it’s not an exaggeration to see a better-built roguelite game every week, it’s rare to come across truly new ideas in the genre. I have good news: Backpack Hero belongs to this elite group – it’s almost endlessly playable, has a lot to unlock, and despite the familiar elements, its gameplay can be said to be quite fresh. The Kickstarter-supported program, which spent more than a year in early access, recently received the 1.0 update, so we took a look at how the game has changed since the original demo. In short: in everything.

Backpack Hero’s closest relative, at least in terms of its structure, is last year’s Cult of the Lamb: the roguelite part itself, with randomly generated labyrinths, hopefully well-chosen equipment and, of course, a whole army of bizarre opponents – and in addition to the action, we also get a whole city-building part, in which the our task is to build a perfectly balanced economy. However, the mood of the two games is radically different: Backpack Hero mostly feeds on the friendly worlds of folktales that use animals, rather than Lovecraftian demon stories. And of course, the “action part”, i.e. clearing the labyrinths and fighting the battles, takes place in a completely different way – because Backpack Hero uses turn-based battles, during which our arsenal is really determined by how we filled our magical, ever-growing backpack.

[+]

When we start another trip to the depths of the earth, our bag is negligible, barely 3×3 in size, which can barely fit a sword, a shield and a portion of food – however, the main benefit of leveling up is not the number of health points, but the bag increase in size. With the basic character, we can expand the storage space by three or four areas from level to level, which is necessary, since the gameplay of Backpack Hero mostly takes place in these squares – our task is to select from the mass of objects that flow to us as a result of the battles won and treasure chests opened and NPCs donating let’s fill the tank as optimally as possible. We have to play with weapons of different sizes and shapes, single-use potions and grenades, as well as the million gems, wands, instruments, armor, lanterns and other things, just like in a Resident Evil, cramming as much fun as possible into the always limited space.

[+]

These tools can be used during battles: by clicking on weapons, we attack, by clicking on armor, we get defense points that reduce the opponent’s damage, we slurp potions, throw throwing daggers, activate magic wands, and so on. Moreover, this is only the very beginning of the game, when new levels of gameplay complexity are not yet built on these simple foundations. For example, there are many items whose effectiveness is determined by where they are placed in the bag: boots usually give extra protection if they are at the bottom of the storage space, and helmets, on the contrary, provide a bonus depending on how many different items are under them. There are jewels that provide extra damage if you put them next to a weapon, and there are also magical items that give a huge bonus with their mere presence, but make the items next to them or in the diagonal directions from them unusable.

[+]

This already involves advanced comboing and more than once the rearrangement of the entire bag, but then the further twists come in a series, which more than once also mean more specialized types of equipment. Basically, to use the objects, you need the green energy that regenerates every round, but then tools appear, the use of which costs money, and later you can also find magic tools that produce and use mana – and of course these work really well if you build the entire arsenal focusing on them . For example, it may be worthwhile to concentrate on musical instruments, as they enchant the opponents, and thus even the main opponents can be lured over to our side in case of proper stacking. There are also items that can be attached to other items such as weapons or armor, some items become more powerful until they are used, and some weapons can be switched between multiple forms. And of course, the monsters are not idle either: they spit fire, glue and other curses, which must all be placed in the backpack – if there is no room, then packed on top of the objects, rendering them useless for the duration of the battle.

