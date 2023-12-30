Bad news for OPEC in 2024

OPEC could face a further loss of market share in early 2024 following the recent departure of Angola, weakening demand and increased output from producers outside the organization, said, based on its own calculations.

reports that OPEC output is expected to fall below 27 million barrels per day (bpd) without Angola, good for less than 27% of total global supply of 102 million bpd. The last time the cartel saw its market share fall to this level was at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, when global oil demand fell by nearly 20%.

OPEC believes that the loss of market share may only be temporary. The group forecasts that the group’s global market share will reach 40% in 2045, largely due to the decline in production outside the organization from the beginning of 2030, OilPrice.com reported.

