Bad news from CAS to Beşiktaş: Compensation will be paid to Victor Ruiz – Last Minute Sports News

Bad news from CAS to Beşiktaş: Compensation will be paid to Victor Ruiz

CAS decided that Beşiktaş should pay a total of 2.3 million Euros in compensation to its former player Victor Ruiz.

The statement made by the black and white club to the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) is as follows:

“According to the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport – CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport) dated 20 December 2023, Professional A Team player Victor Ruiz Torre, who terminated his contract with our Company on 15 July 2020, will receive EUR 2,048,538.93 as termination compensation and Covid-19 “It has been decided that the wage deduction of 270,000 EUR due to the pandemic will be paid, including 5% annual interest to be calculated taking into account the relevant periods.”

WHO IS VICTOR RUIZ?

Victor Ruiz, who started his football career in Espanyol, was transferred to Beşiktaş in 2019 after playing in Napoli, Valencia and Villarreal. The Spanish defender, who played 26 matches for the black and white team, made 1 assist but could not contribute to a goal.

Ruiz, who signed for Real Betis after one season in Beşiktaş, was transferred to Espanyol, the Spanish 2nd League team, where he started playing football last September.

The 34-year-old football player, who was able to play 2 matches with his new team, was able to stay on the field for 94 minutes.

