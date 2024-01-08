Bad news from Yusuf Sarı in Adana Demirspor

Adana Demirspor gave information about the MRI scan performed at the hospital after the injury suffered by national football player Yusuf Sarı in the Başakşehir match and announced that the player will be away from the fields for 2 weeks.

A statement was made about the health condition of Yusuf Sarı, who was injured in the away match Adana Demirspor played against RAMS Başakşehir. The following statements were included in the post from the club:
“MRI imaging for the upper left rear muscle group injury suffered by our football player Yusuf Sarı in the RAMS Başakşehir match we played on 06.01.2024 was performed at Medical Park Adana Hospital on 08.01.2024. In the MRI evaluation of our football player; Damage/tear due to overstretching was detected in the biceps femoris muscle of the hamstring muscle group. “Our athlete’s treatment has been started by our medical team and he will be away from the fields for 2 weeks.”

