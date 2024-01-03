Bad weather: a tornado crosses a town and tears off roofs (VIDEO)

#Bad #weather #tornado #crosses #town #tears #roofs #VIDEO

Roofs and pieces of houses were torn off by the natural phenomenon. They flew far away, which created panic.

According to our colleagues from Nieuwsblad, around fifty houses were damaged. Many vehicles were also affected.

The local police tried to warn residents of the municipality or those passing by via a Facebook post “Due to the significant damage caused by a downpour, the Molenstraat – Waversesteenweg in Putte is currently completely closed at house number 92. Please avoid the area around the center of Wavre Sainte-Catherine.”

Impressive images of this tornado were broadcast on the networks.