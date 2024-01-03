Bad weather: a tornado crosses a town and tears off roofs (VIDEO)

#Bad #weather #tornado #crosses #town #tears #roofs #VIDEO

Roofs and pieces of houses were torn off by the natural phenomenon. They flew far away, which created panic.

According to our colleagues from Nieuwsblad, around fifty houses were damaged. Many vehicles were also affected.

The local police tried to warn residents of the municipality or those passing by via a Facebook post “Due to the significant damage caused by a downpour, the Molenstraat – Waversesteenweg in Putte is currently completely closed at house number 92. Please avoid the area around the center of Wavre Sainte-Catherine.”

Impressive images of this tornado were broadcast on the networks.

Also Read:  Home care: From 2024, La Solution aims to be exemplary in its contracts

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

2 Bombs Explode at General Soleimani’s Death Commemoration Event, 103 People Killed
2 Bombs Explode at General Soleimani’s Death Commemoration Event, 103 People Killed
Posted on
The Netherlands warns Houthis against ‘illegal’ attacks in the Red Sea
The Netherlands warns Houthis against ‘illegal’ attacks in the Red Sea
Posted on
Show images Zotac GeForce RTX 4070 Super video cards – Computer – News
Show images Zotac GeForce RTX 4070 Super video cards – Computer – News
Posted on
I don’t drink, another lie about me. I drink plain water, fresh or lemonade and especially ristretto
I don’t drink, another lie about me. I drink plain water, fresh or lemonade and especially ristretto
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News