Bad weather in Belgium: the flow of all Walloon rivers is now stabilized or decreasing

Bad weather Belgium flow Walloon rivers stabilized decreasing

Furthermore, the basin ofOur and some Dendre has returned to the pre-alert phase. This warning also remains active for theOurthe, the Lower Meuse, the Average Meuse, the Mehaigne, the Basse Lesse, the Viroin, l’Black Water, the Bass Sambre, l’Water of Time, the Haute Sambre, the Lysas well as theScheldt and its tributaries. The flow rates of all of these rivers are stabilizing or even decreasing. Finally, the pre-alert phase was lifted in the basins of the Lhomme, the Vesdre, the Amblève, the Eau Blanche, the Senne, on the tributaries of the Basse Sambre, from Upper Meuse and some Middle Meuseas well as on the Charleroi-Brussels Canal. With a return to drier weather expected, this stabilizing trend should continue on Friday. “Most of the precipitation is behind us“, indicates the SPW. “The situation should therefore return to normal by the start of next week.“