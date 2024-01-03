Bad weather in Couvin: residents of two campsites asked to evacuate

#Bad #weather #Couvin #residents #campsites #asked #evacuate

The mayor of Couvin, Claudy Noiret, issued an evacuation order on Tuesday evening concerning the residential campsites of Chenaux and Caillou d’Eau in Petigny (Couvin), following bad weather.

It’s not easy to leave home. Even if it is threatened by rising water. In the Chenaux and Caillou d’Eau campsites in Couvin, action had to be taken due to bad weather. “Some people were evacuatedconfirms Virginie Wilmart, head of the Trois Vallées police zone (Couvin and Viroinval). But others signed a waiver because they refused to be evacuated.” Municipal authorities blocked access to certain roads with the help of the police. “The water is still rising, observed the commander around 10 p.m. A vehicle low enough will not pass and the water will rise further with the current weather.”

Indeed, this evening, the water level of the Eau Blanche and the Eau Noire continued to rise. A first meeting bringing together the firefighters, the police, the works department and the mayor of Couvin took place on Tuesday around 4:00 p.m. “The police and administration services went door to door in the Chenaux and Caillou d’Eau residential parks to warn them of the situation we found ourselves in. Here, I have just taken an order “evacuation. I haven’t experienced this since 1999. I prefer to anticipate”, indicated the mayor at 7:30 p.m.

The Couvidôme has been designed to accommodate 30 people from these two residential parks who will not be able to be relocated by relatives.

