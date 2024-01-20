BAD WEATHER – One person missing

Precipitation will increase in the North on Sunday and could increase water levels

The cloud cluster that crossed Madagascar this week left some damage. Thousands of victims have been recorded across the four corners of the island.

One person remains untraceable until the time of submitting this article, in the district of Toamasina II. Yesterday afternoon, it was swept away by the flooded Ivondro River, following the heavy rains which fell in the Atsinanana region since the passage of a cloud cluster in this part of the island. “He was fishing at the time of the accident. The search continues,” said a source in this district yesterday. The National Bureau of Risk and Disaster Management (BNGRC) also reported four injuries in Ikongo district. No details were given on the cause of this accident. No deaths were reported in the damage report during the heavy rains from January 16 to 19, established yesterday at 6 p.m. However, two thousand four hundred and fifty people were affected, or five hundred and ninety-two households. These victims are spread across the four corners of the island, three hundred in the districts of Tana I and II, Analamanga region, nearly four hundred in Marovoay and Mitsinjo, Boeny region, nearly six hundred in Ambanja and Antsiranana I, Diana region. , four hundred in Mahabo and Morondava, Menabe region, and nearly eight hundred in the districts of Analalava, Mampikony, and Port-Bergé, in the Sofia region. Fifteen hundred of them have not yet been able to return home, their homes still being invaded by water.

Yesterday, several neighborhoods in the towns of Nosy Be, Antsiranana and Toamasina were still flooded. The water level could further increase in the Diana region and to the east this weekend. Yesterday, Météo Madagascar launched a yellow alert for heavy rains in the Diana region and a red alert for the East. The cloud cluster returns to the sea but continues to bring rain to the East, while a low pressure circulation reinforces precipitation to the North. The particularity of this cloud cluster is, even if it did not have the intensity of a cyclone, it triggered the rise of water in several regions, from North to South, from East to West.

A cyclone could form in the Indian Ocean this weekend or next week, according to weather forecasts. The conditions would be favorable for its development. This suspicious area is located in the northeast of Reunion. According to forecasts from the General Directorate of Meteorology, this system should not affect Madagascar. However, Météo Madagascar is monitoring its evolution.

Miangalya Ralitera