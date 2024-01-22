BADMINTON – MADA – And two for Thierry, eleventh title for Aina

Thierry Razafimahatratra and Aina Razanamaly confirm their supremacy in series A.

The Madagascar championships for senior individual events took place this weekend in Ampefiloha. Thierry Razafimahatratra and Aina Razanamaly retain their respective titles.

Confirmation. The reigning champions of Madagascar, in singles series A, retain their respective coronations. The national senior individual events summit was held this weekend, at the National Sports Academy gymnasium in Ampefiloha. The bad player of the Saint-Joseph club, Thierry Tianarivo Harison Razafimahatratra, adds a second elite category star in series A to his record, winning by 2 sets to 1, against the 2020 national champion, Keman Randriamalala of Baobad.

The reigning champion won the first set (21/16) before Keman equalized painfully (23/21). The double national champion then secures the third and final set (21/19). “It was a very competitive final. I tried to impose myself at the start of each set and to lead in order to be able to manage the meeting with serenity,” confides Thierry Razafimahatratra.

The latter has been a regular at the national title since a very young age. He won the title of champion of Madagascar in the U13, U15, U17, series B categories, and here is the second coronation in series A. “I was not able to prepare sufficiently. Physically, I gave up as the match progressed (…) He always led and I had difficulty coming back to the score,” admits Keman. Third place went to Tokinirina Razafimandimby from MB2All who defeated the multiple national champion, Haja Marc Vonjinirina from Baobad, in a classification match.

Yet another star

Déjà vu, the girls’ series A final was an affair between MB2All badistas, members of the national team at the Island Games. It was at least the fourth remake, between them, in the final of the Madagascar championship. Soaniaina Razanamaly confirms her supremacy, a little painfully, by 2 sets to 0 (23/21 21/19) against her teammate, Stéphania Razafimamonjiarison.

“I almost lost the first set, because she already led 20/12. Finally, I was able to equalize and won. I had an incredible comeback. It was the most difficult final of my career,” admits Aina. “After the intensive training during the high-level training course in China, in preparation for the Island Games, the training volume saw a considerable drop. My strengths lay in experience and mentality,” she emphasizes.

Miangola Razafinimanana, from LC SM in Itaosy, completes the podium. The titles of the B series are respectively won by Diary Razafintsaroana of St-Jo for men, and Fanirihasina Rakotovao of SCI d’Itaosy for women. And the sacred champions of the C series are Lahatara Razafindramaro of SCI d’Itaosy and his teammate Jennifer Raharinaiaina. Final point on the national summit version 2023. The opening tournament of the new season 2024 is planned around the next month.

The electoral calendar established. It was decided, during the Ordinary General Assembly of the Malagasy Badminton Federation, this Saturday at the National Sports Academy in Ampefiloha, that the elections of the federal bodies of the discipline will be spread over two months. The Elective General Assembly of the Federation is scheduled for the end of April. It will be preceded by elections at league level before the end of March, and those at clubs at the end of February.

The current Federation team, chaired by Jean Aimé Ravalison known as Mota, held its AGM on Saturday. It had the unanimous approval of the four affiliated leagues, namely Analamanga, Vakinankaratra, Atsinanana and Alaotra-Mangoro, after the presentation of the technical, moral and financial reports.

As an achievement from the previous season, Madagascar won two bronze medals in the men’s and women’s teams at the last Island Games on Malagasy soil last year. The successor to the current president, who is in his third term, will therefore be known around the beginning of May. In the meantime, the current team continues its activities and will, like every year, kick off the season with the opening tournament, a national-scale competition, in February.

Serge Rasanda