Badosa’s dazzling reaction after Sabalenka’s victory at the Australian Open

Aryna Sabalenka was crowned Australian Open champion this Saturday. The Belarusian, who defended the title she won last year after clearly beating China’s Qinwen Zheng 6-3, 6-2, celebrated the victory in style with her team, both on the court and from afar.

And it didn’t take long for the congratulatory messages to arrive. One of them was her best friend within the circuit, Paula Badosa. The Catalan It took him a few minutes to show his joy throught social media.

Message from Paula Badosa

You deserve everything. What a champion!!!!” he wrote in an Instagram story, while on Twitter he highlighted the following: “I love your speeches, the best on and off the court!“.

The Belarusian, who will continue as number 2 in the WTA, highlighted after the match that it had been “two incredible weeks. As always, the speech is going to be a bit strange. “I put a bit of pressure on my team after the final in Brisbane and we’ve done better here.”

“I want to thank Evonne (Goolagong) because you are an inspiration to all of us. I also want to congratulate Qinwen, I know it is a very hard feeling but you are very young and a great player. You are going to reach many finals like this and I know you will achieve it,” said Zheng, who will break the top-10 barrier for the first time in her career after her magnificent run at Melbourne Park.

“I also want to thank my family, because I always forget about them in these speeches. I don’t know if I should continue in English because they won’t find out anything“he said with a laugh.

