Bags in red. The slowdown in Chinese GDP and the interest rate issue are having an impact. Tim shoots in Milan

#Bags #red #slowdown #Chinese #GDP #interest #rate #issue #impact #Tim #shoots #Milan

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – After two declining sessions, there still doesn’t seem to be an improvement in sight on the European stock markets: the indices are trending downwards, while the Davos Forum, in Switzerland, continues to catalyze attention with the clash between “hawks” and “doves” of the ECB on the prospects of European monetary policy. While waiting to speak to the audience of the Forum, the president of the ECB President Christine Lagarde said she was “confident” that the peak in rates “has been reached”, but that we still need to “remain restrictive”. The president remains cautious, even if among the members of the board of directors “there is probably a consensus for a cut in interest rates by the summer”.

Overseas, however, indications on the economy may come from the Beige Book, also useful for trying to predict the Federal Reserve’s next moves, after Fed governor Waller said that “there is no rush to cut rates”. Data on retail sales, import prices and industrial production are scheduled. After the data on the Chinese GDP, at a thirty-year low, all eyes remain on the trend of inflation, with the European numbers arriving during the session, while in the United Kingdom the consumer price index for December is higher than expected.

The FTSE MIB of Milan, the CAC 40 of Paris, the DAX 30 of Frankfurt, the AEX of Amsterdam and the IBEX 35 of Madrid are thus decreasing.

Lagarde: if we cut too soon we waste the work done

ECB President Christine Lagarde, awaiting her speech at the Davos Forum, reiterated the objective “of reaching the long-term 2% target in a sustainable and stable manner” in order to cut rates. “If we cut too soon and then had to raise rates again, we would waste all the work done so far.” Among the members of the board of directors «there is probably a consensus for a cut in interest rates by the summer» and in their place «I too would say that it is probable but I have to be cautious because we also say that we depend on the data and that there is still a level of uncertainty and some indicators are not anchored at the level we would like to see them at,” continued Lagarde.

In Piazza Affari, Tim takes action with the Government’s approval for the transfer of the network

Coming to the stocks, the Ftse Mib is almost entirely in negative territory, with Moncler, Iveco Group and Davide Campari among the worst. On the opposite front, Telecom Italia stands out, after the Government authorized the sale of Netco, the network company, to KKR in relation to the legislation on golden power. The only other stock to record a noteworthy increase is Amplifon, while Mediobanca holds steady on parity, fresh from +2.4% the day before.